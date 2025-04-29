This Canadian voter’s magnificently NSFW take on Donald Trump surely spoke for the entire world and people totally adored her for it

US canada donald trump mark carney

Never have we written so much about an election in Canada, but never – it’s fair to say – has an American president been so determined to make their neighbour the 51st state of the United States.

Except it turns out all of Donald Trump’s best efforts had the worse (for him) possible effect, catapulting the rather wonderful Mark Carney to power when it previously looked like he had zero chance.

And surely no single Canadian voter captures how the country feels about Trump right now than this woman, who’s gone viral for reasons which are about to become obvious.

Canadian Voter: I think who I voted for would be the best to take care of Trump, because Trump is, I’m sorry to say, an asshole. pic.twitter.com/DHYuu2tJMm — Acyn (@Acyn) April 29, 2025

Speaks for the entire world!

And these responses surely said it best.

If you’ve got Canadians calling you an asshole you should probably reevaluate your life https://t.co/P59wxHWvUi — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) April 29, 2025

Holy shit. This is Canadian voter is all of us: “I voted for would be the best to take care of Trump, because Trump is, I’m sorry to say, an asshole.” pic.twitter.com/EtO2nYe0r4 https://t.co/ghWhAHm1ip — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) April 29, 2025

No apology necessary! I stand with her! — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) April 29, 2025

I stand with this lady https://t.co/YZiQM4KmGW — Patterico (@Patterico) April 29, 2025

