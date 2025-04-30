Entertainment ageing

Some of the worst bits about getting older – which would you get rid of?

Amanda Wilkie. Updated April 30th, 2025

“Do not regret growing older. It is a privilege denied to many.” is a thought-provoking quote that we totally agree with.

That said, now we’re at an age where sleeping in a slightly different position gives us neck pain for a week, we do miss the days where we could kip on a mate’s floor and still have a fully functional body the next day.

Just for a bit of fun, for those of us who remember when Ant and Dec were just those lads who had a bad experience paintballing, which three of the following, if you could, would you choose to eliminate from your life?

If you’re not currently afflicted by any of them, then well done, and we hate you a little bit.

MAKING AN INVOLUNTARY 'OOF' SOUND WHEN YOU STAND UP WAKING UP AND WONDERING WHICH PART OF YOU WILL HURT TODAY HAVING TO USE THE TORCH ON YOUR PHONE TO READ SMALL PRINT HAVING TO GET UP TO WEE SEVERAL TIMES A NIGHT NOT BEING ABLE TO REMEMBER WHAT YOU WALKED INTO A ROOM FOR NOT BEING ABLE TO STAY UP LATER THAN 10PM HAVING TO DEAL WITH A HUGE HANGOVER AFTER ONLY 2 DRINKS NOT BEING ABLE TO DRINK COFFEE AFTER 4PM AS IT MESSES UP YOUR SLEEP WRINKLES NEEDING TO WEAR 7 LAYERS OF CLOTHING WHEN IT'S SLIGHTLY CHILLY OUTSIDE NEEDING AN AFTERNOON NAP GETTING INDIGESTION IF YOU EAT TOO LATE AT NIGHT

Image Pixabay