Whoever wrote Keir Starmer’s Robert Jenrick joke at PMQs, take the rest of the week off

Prime minister’s questions isn’t exactly known as a hotbed of humour for reasons which will already be obvious.

But every now and again someone cracks an actually funny joke, and it happens so rarely that it would be remiss for us not to record it for posterity.

It’s Keir Starmer congratulating his fellow MPs who ran a marathon at the weekend, including Kemi Badenock’s once (and future) leadership rival, Robert Jenrick.

Keir Starmer congratulates Robert Jenrick for running the London Marathon. “Who I’m reliably informed is still running.” #PMQs pic.twitter.com/bJy8qUAtTz — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) April 30, 2025

Well, it made us smile.

Haha wonder who wrote that for him it’s quite funny — (@RyanMullarkey1) April 30, 2025

Promote whoever wrote that one! https://t.co/TpNLHQauZm — Keiran Pedley (@keiranpedley) April 30, 2025

Fair play, this is genuinely funny https://t.co/Z6D7CJofgs — Joe (@JoePS123) April 30, 2025

I have to say, that’s pretty good actually https://t.co/VUOb1f5exJ — Daily Blase (@DailyBlase) April 30, 2025

.@Keir_Starmer‘s burn is , but let’s not forget Jenrick’s actual record in office. From housing scandals to Tory cronyism, he’s got a lot to answer for. Not impressed, Robert. #PMQs pic.twitter.com/mjYdRXRTW5 — Candice Holmes (@hol40900) April 30, 2025

