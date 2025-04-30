Politics Keri starmer PMQs Robert jenrick

Whoever wrote Keir Starmer’s Robert Jenrick joke at PMQs, take the rest of the week off

John Plunkett. Updated April 30th, 2025

Prime minister’s questions isn’t exactly known as a hotbed of humour for reasons which will already be obvious.

But every now and again someone cracks an actually funny joke, and it happens so rarely that it would be remiss for us not to record it for posterity.

It’s Keir Starmer congratulating his fellow MPs who ran a marathon at the weekend, including Kemi Badenock’s once (and future) leadership rival, Robert Jenrick.

Well, it made us smile.

