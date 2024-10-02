The tweets by this ‘Republican congressman’ were already good but these replies made them even better

US us election

To the world now of Republican congressman Jack Kimble, who paid keen attention to the head to head between vice presidential wannabes, JD Vance and Tim Walz on Tuesday night.

I haven’t seen much coverage of last night’s Vice-Presidential debate in the liberal media. This doesn’t really surprise me as JD Vance absolutely destroyed Walz. I don’t see how voters can vote for the Democrats after that debacle despite the biased moderators trying to help the… — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) October 1, 2024

Except the verdict he shared on Twitter didn’t quite go to plan because, well, this.

Sorry, I had an intern send this out at 7am instead of 7pm. I’ll resend tonight — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) October 1, 2024

People don’t understand why I am blaming my intern about sending out tonight’s debate reaction early. The reason is if it had been sent out at the proper time, it would not have seemed strange that I made those comments. They only seem weird now because the debate hasn’t started… — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) October 1, 2024

Okay, fine the debate didn't happen yet. Therefore, none of you can say me debate analysis is wrong. — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) October 1, 2024

It’s strange now how I’m suddenly the bad guy for posting my debate response a bit early. I’ve been scheduling my Tweets about the White Sox losing all season at least this far ahead of the ballgames and nobody ever complained — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) October 1, 2024

As you might very well have guessed by now, there is no Republican congressman called Jack Kimble, convincing – very convincing – though he is.

But that didn’t stop people getting suckered in and it made the whole thing even better.

You should be ashamed of yourself. — Armand Hamouth (@AreMond2) October 1, 2024

So you sent your Russian propeganda out too early? Will you still get paid? — hello (@ceegull_) October 1, 2024

Discounted 🙁 — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) October 1, 2024

So you haven’t seen the debate but you write about the outcome? Unfuckingbelievable. Shame on you. — Integrity is Everything (@integrity_is) October 1, 2024

My comments accidentally got sent out early — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) October 1, 2024

No accountability anymore. This loser just keeps the tweet up and then jokes about it in the comments. This is the GOP now. Gaslighting and lying and then joking about it. — Blue Sedition (@BlueSedition) October 1, 2024

Are you drunk again or just high? — Deb (@The_DebG) October 2, 2024

Nyet! — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) October 1, 2024

We’re with this person (although – at the time of writing – we’re not sure if they are in on the joke or not).

This may be the funniest thing I’ve seen all week. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) October 1, 2024

