The tweets by this ‘Republican congressman’ were already good but these replies made them even better

John Plunkett. Updated October 2nd, 2024

To the world now of Republican congressman Jack Kimble, who paid keen attention to the head to head between vice presidential wannabes, JD Vance and Tim Walz on Tuesday night.

Except the verdict he shared on Twitter didn’t quite go to plan because, well, this.

As you might very well have guessed by now, there is no Republican congressman called Jack Kimble, convincing – very convincing – though he is.

But that didn’t stop people getting suckered in and it made the whole thing even better.

We’re with this person (although – at the time of writing – we’re not sure if they are in on the joke or not).

