Donald Trump Jr said people shouldn’t be allowed to compare his father to Hitler and CNN’s Kaitlan Collins’ A++ response was sheer perfection

John Plunkett. Updated October 2nd, 2024

To the US elections now, where Donald Trump Jr has been out and about bigging up his father to anyone who will listen, in this case CNN and their estimable anchor Kaitlan Collins in the aftermath of the Vance-Walz VP debate.

The topic was violent rhetoric and Trump Jr was especially keen to say how awful it was that certain people were allowed to use social media platforms to compare his father to Adolf Hitler.

And Collins’ A++ response was everything.

Look carefully and you can see the exact moment the light (such as it is) in his eyes goes out after that answer.

And just in case you were wondering (or needed reminding) …

And here are just a few of the responses it prompted.

To conclude …

