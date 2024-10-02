Donald Trump Jr said people shouldn’t be allowed to compare his father to Hitler and CNN’s Kaitlan Collins’ A++ response was sheer perfection

US CNN comebacks donald trump jr

To the US elections now, where Donald Trump Jr has been out and about bigging up his father to anyone who will listen, in this case CNN and their estimable anchor Kaitlan Collins in the aftermath of the Vance-Walz VP debate.

The topic was violent rhetoric and Trump Jr was especially keen to say how awful it was that certain people were allowed to use social media platforms to compare his father to Adolf Hitler.

And Collins’ A++ response was everything.

Collins: You can't blame the media for for those threats. Jr: When someone allows people to have a platform to call someone literally Hitler.. Collins: JD Vance once likened your father to Hitler pic.twitter.com/CLLudSwrcs — Acyn (@Acyn) October 2, 2024

Look carefully and you can see the exact moment the light (such as it is) in his eyes goes out after that answer.

And just in case you were wondering (or needed reminding) …

JD Vance called Trump "America's Hitler" pic.twitter.com/kuc0LQuIqi — Fly Sistah (@Fly_Sistah) October 2, 2024

And here are just a few of the responses it prompted.

hello 911, id like to report a murder. — SplitDaWig (@SplitDaWig) October 2, 2024

How dare she fact check him with direct quotes from his own running mate — Shane (@shizzyshane215) October 2, 2024

So, they don’t want censorship or they do want censorship? I can’t keep up. — Al Cappuccino…☕️ (@AlCappuccinoIT) October 2, 2024

To conclude …

READ MORE

JD Vance had a little strop over being fact-checked on immigration during the debate – 17 favourite reactions

Source @Acyn