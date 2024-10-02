Politics jacob rees-mogg

This 56 seconds of Jacob Rees-Mogg dying on his arse at the Tory party conference is today’s most satisfying watch

John Plunkett. Updated October 2nd, 2024

He’s only been turfed out of the Commons for a few months but it’s already hard to believe that Jacob Rees-Mogg was not only an MP but actually in government.

Sure, it was hard to believe he was leader of the House of Commons at the time, but watching him at the Conservative Party conference this week, you start to wonder if it was all a bad – very bad – dream.

And this 56 seconds of Rees-Mogg doing what Rees-Mogg does – and dying on his arse while he does it – is surely today’s most satisfying watch.

Best call it a work in progress, Jakey old chap.

To conclude …

Source @mplausibleblog