This 56 seconds of Jacob Rees-Mogg dying on his arse at the Tory party conference is today’s most satisfying watch

He’s only been turfed out of the Commons for a few months but it’s already hard to believe that Jacob Rees-Mogg was not only an MP but actually in government.

Sure, it was hard to believe he was leader of the House of Commons at the time, but watching him at the Conservative Party conference this week, you start to wonder if it was all a bad – very bad – dream.

And this 56 seconds of Rees-Mogg doing what Rees-Mogg does – and dying on his arse while he does it – is surely today’s most satisfying watch.

Jacob Rees Mogg, "We've bought in to the language of equality" "I hope our distinguished chairman is a chairman, not a chair. The chair is what I was sitting on" "Do you want my very brief lecture on the word 'man.' If you go back to the anglo saxons there were wereman and… pic.twitter.com/mwgvzvzcOD — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) September 30, 2024

Best call it a work in progress, Jakey old chap.

Pig ignorant prescriptivism. https://t.co/RhYFyHK3NM — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) October 1, 2024

Yes absolutely right. The Tories weren't reduced from 365 seat to 121 seats at the last election because folks couldn't get a dentist and there was excrement in the drinking water but because people were saying chair instead of chairman. — Parker (@parkertron) September 30, 2024

In modern usage the term for Jake is 'weirdman'. — Simon Scarrow (@SimonScarrow) September 30, 2024

Why is he there? Don’t the Tories have enough MP’s to do speeches? Oh no they don’t. — MimiJ (@MimiJ9) September 30, 2024

It’s actually funny now how absolutely irrelevant they have become https://t.co/6Z6z5t5HXd — Andrew Yeoman (@adyeoman) October 1, 2024

Nanny sent you out for the day because you’re getting under her feet? pic.twitter.com/NZDB7iU3tl — Anthony. Ryan #FBPA #KTFO (@AnthonyOola) September 30, 2024

They've not absorbed any lessons from their defeat. The weirdness. The obsession with fringe issues no one cares about like 'chair'. The attacks on benefit entitlement, on the ECHR, on immigrants and other minorities. All fringe – and unattractive to the vast majority of voters. https://t.co/343r1Ff6Yg — JOHN NICOLSON (@MrJohnNicolson) October 1, 2024

To conclude …

Completely detached from the current world. — Simon Pease The Neglectful Gardener (@SimonPease1) September 30, 2024

Source @mplausibleblog