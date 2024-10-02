This most distressing ‘Then vs Now’ comparison of Thomas & Friends is busting everyone’s boilers

Twitter nostalgia Twitter X

Our favourite childhood TV shows fill us with a wonderful sense of warm nostalgia, so when they get messed around with, we tend to get a bit upset.

We say this after Twitter user @graceyldn posted a ‘Then vs Now’ comparison of the titles of beloved series Thomas & Friends…

God I feel sick pic.twitter.com/2iX9Bk711X — Grace (@graceyldn) September 29, 2024

And the reactions were, understandably, about as furious as the Fat Controller usually looks.

1.

They should do this to the creators of the new show so they can think about what they’ve done… pic.twitter.com/CntzYvHBih — Chris Cushion (@CCushion) September 30, 2024

2.

WOKE NONSENSE — The Tea Boy (@_theteaboy) September 29, 2024

3.

Childhood memories absolutely decimated,they all need driving off the nearest cliff on a replacement bus service — Art Vandelay (@chapmanj100) September 29, 2024

4.

The decline of England, in a minute and a half — Sunday Sport (@thesundaysport) September 30, 2024

5.

How is it that the generation raised on Old Thomas can grow up and give their own children New Thomas? Do they hate children? — OldSchoolLiberal (@TheOldSchoolLib) September 30, 2024

6.

Every day we fall further and further from the light — David Shipley (@ShipleyWrites) September 29, 2024

7.