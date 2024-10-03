These TV movies about a detective who channels Columbo are just one more thing to love about Japan

Entertainment Japan tv

On any given Sunday, and at various points in the early hours of other days of the week, you’re sure to be able to find a channel showing an episode of Columbo, complete with his mac, his tales of the celebrities loved by Mrs. Columbo, and his beloved Basset hound, named Dog. Oh, and one more thing …his catchphrase.

Over in Japan, however, they’ve taken an extra step in their dedication to Peter Falk‘s rumpled but brilliant sleuth – they have books and TV movies about a Japanese detective who affects the mannerisms, appearance and techniques of Columbo – Iwao Takemura.

Columbo is so big in Japan that there’s a series of books and TV movies titled "Columbo of Shinano," featuring a detective who dresses and behaves like him. I've no idea what he's saying in this clip, but I can guess. pic.twitter.com/W2L4LgPpBX — Stephen Gibbons (@Gibboanxious) September 25, 2024

Both the people discovering this marvel for the first time and those already in the know were happy tp see the clip.

1.

What's Japanese for "Just one more thing…"? — El Duderino (@ElDuderinoGG) September 25, 2024

2.

He's saying, "Nice suit, how much did it set you back? Do you think I could get one wholesale? And just one more thing…?" — Jane Nightshade, Writer (@JaneNightshade) September 26, 2024

3.

With news about a younger generation discovering Matlock with CBS’s reboot, I just learned a whole country has never let go of Columbo! https://t.co/YYruaUpvuL — Jay Jones (@dockjones) September 26, 2024

4.

columbo should be like santa where every country has their own folklore and interpretation https://t.co/d5WMRMycpo — samuel (@samtrayter) September 26, 2024

5.

This clip rules because it’s proof that Columbo’s mannerisms are a universally comprehensible language https://t.co/XfrCeAC7T9 — Scayor Howard Vander (@vander_iam) September 28, 2024

6.

Big failure on the animation industry for not having a “I’ve been reincarnated as Columbo” show by now https://t.co/YYPCgEmakb — Franklin D. R (@UhhhWelllUmm) September 29, 2024

7.

Next time we send a probe into deep space, we need to just attach a boxset of Columbo to it https://t.co/yg523Xlx2S — TeleOfficer (@OhioTeleOfficer) September 29, 2024

8.

This is just possible the greatest thing I have ever heard. (Btw I love the Columbo mannerisms in the clips, absolutely spot on) — Peter Jones (@PeterJones_188) September 26, 2024

9.

'Mrs Columbo has all your books' — ….‍.© dewi rowse .‍…. (@ClarenceCWater) September 26, 2024

10.

“You see, my wife mentioned these slips to me last night, talking about the wonders of modern technology. Used to be you had to go down to the bank, have someone notarize the check, and you’d get your money in a few days, but now you take a pic and it’s there! Crazy I tell ya…” — Silent ShitPosting (@SangheiliMemer) September 28, 2024

11.

An odd little man with probing observations is truly the Babel we have long sought — Scayor Howard Vander (@vander_iam) September 28, 2024

12.

I was thinking man, none of these guys look anything like Columbo and then Columbo stood up — austin (e/accordion ) (@thebadcode) September 28, 2024

13.

He does the mannerisms so perfectly, it's uncanny — Ryan Covey (@DoomsdayReels) September 29, 2024

14.

"uh, excuse me, how did he tie his own shoes, but the loops are opposite, implying he's left handed, except he's right handed, which means someone else tied his shoes after he died, just wondering" — Paladin (@PurgePaladin) September 26, 2024

Hard agree.

We need a crowd fund to subtitle this series into English immediately — Confused Confucian Catholic (@snowchi3) September 26, 2024

READ MORE

A troll accused this woman of appropriating Japanese culture and it didn’t end well for them

Source Stephen Gibbons Image Screengrab, Screengrab