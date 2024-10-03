Entertainment Japan tv

These TV movies about a detective who channels Columbo are just one more thing to love about Japan

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 3rd, 2024

On any given Sunday, and at various points in the early hours of other days of the week, you’re sure to be able to find a channel showing an episode of Columbo, complete with his mac, his tales of the celebrities loved by Mrs. Columbo, and his beloved Basset hound, named Dog. Oh, and one more thing …his catchphrase.

Over in Japan, however, they’ve taken an extra step in their dedication to Peter Falk‘s rumpled but brilliant sleuth – they have books and TV movies about a Japanese detective who affects the mannerisms, appearance and techniques of Columbo – Iwao Takemura.

Both the people discovering this marvel for the first time and those already in the know were happy tp see the clip.

Hard agree.

