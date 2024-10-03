US donald trump us election

Donald Trump says the Dems wanted to rip down Manhattan and rebuild it without windows – because of woke

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 3rd, 2024

In the grand tradition of making it up as he goes along, Donald Trump has come up with a whole new way to attack the Democratic Party, and he’s using the Green New Deal to do it.

Here’s what he said to the supporters who hadn’t already left his rally in Wisconsin.

“They wanted to rip down all the buildings in Manhattan, those gorgeous buildings with those big beautiful windows, and they wanted to rebuild them without windows, because without windows it’s more energy efficient.”

“You gotta see the bathrooms that they project for people. I can’t talk to you about it because it’s so gross. But basically water-free bathrooms.”

No windows and no water. Has he been having anxiety dreams about prison?

There was a collective facepalm across Twitter/X.

Of course, it could be a ruse.

