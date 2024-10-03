Donald Trump says the Dems wanted to rip down Manhattan and rebuild it without windows – because of woke

US donald trump us election

In the grand tradition of making it up as he goes along, Donald Trump has come up with a whole new way to attack the Democratic Party, and he’s using the Green New Deal to do it.

Here’s what he said to the supporters who hadn’t already left his rally in Wisconsin.

Trump: They wanted to rip down all the buildings in Manhattan and they wanted to rebuild them without windows. Take a look, you got to see the bathrooms. Basically water-free bathrooms, no water. pic.twitter.com/9zcevn3Arq — Acyn (@Acyn) October 1, 2024

“They wanted to rip down all the buildings in Manhattan, those gorgeous buildings with those big beautiful windows, and they wanted to rebuild them without windows, because without windows it’s more energy efficient.” “You gotta see the bathrooms that they project for people. I can’t talk to you about it because it’s so gross. But basically water-free bathrooms.”

No windows and no water. Has he been having anxiety dreams about prison?

There was a collective facepalm across Twitter/X.

Sure they did, Donald. Let’s get you back to bed. https://t.co/RvOGPAvByT — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) October 1, 2024

Someone needs to get grandpa off the stage. — The Great Gig in the Sky (@thegreatgig8) October 1, 2024

No Donald. The building without windows is where you’re heading. — alos (@zwiitt) October 1, 2024

He is insane and those that believe him are total idiots. — Carson West (@CarmenW78321492) October 1, 2024

This is a very big deal for the people in Wisconsin. Courage of this man for taking the hard fought issues head on! https://t.co/a3N2MtPDnb — YS (@NYinLA2121) October 1, 2024

This would kill the curtain industry… https://t.co/NumSExxV2R — Puppy (@liberalpuppy) October 1, 2024

Tell him to turn the "giant faucet" on. — Margarita (M²-C) (@3MC223) October 1, 2024

It's speeches like these that give away the plan to install JD Vance as soon as possible via the 25th Amendment. — Google "Bad Faith" Christian Nationalism Expose (@wmhogg) October 1, 2024

Busted. Damnit. The gas stoves were supposed to distract them through November. pic.twitter.com/sg4ZjYSgIV — Ms. M Read Project 2025 (@MsMalarkey24) October 1, 2024

What a historical low point for this country that one of the major parties nominated this individual. He fluctuates from complete nonsense to calls for violence towards immigrants. https://t.co/dJY6V4UaNE — Steward Beckham (@iTweetyNerd) October 1, 2024

Oh boy, here we go again. First, they come for the windows. Next, it's your freedom. The green agenda's got New York by the miasma. — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) October 1, 2024

“I can’t talk to you about it because it’s so gross.” Trump claims Democrats want to “rip down all the buildings in Manhattan” and build “water-free bathrooms”. The words of an unhinged lunatic. (Video: RSBN) pic.twitter.com/cobTDAIVBv — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 2, 2024

Ummmm wtf is he talking about https://t.co/3ZwUwugxVc — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 1, 2024

How the hell is this race close. — MeloDramatical (@WetKissesB) October 2, 2024

Of course, it could be a ruse.

Water free bathrooms . He’s laying the groundwork for an insanity defense at his future trials — Jack Gordon (@JackGordon911) October 1, 2024

