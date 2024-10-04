Celebrity James Blunt

James Blunt asked people what he should change his name to and it went just as well as you’d imagine – 17 chart toppers

John Plunkett. Updated October 4th, 2024

It’s been 20 years since James Blunt went to the top of the charts with You’re Beautiful – you might have heard it – and his debut album, Back to Bedlam.

The singer is doing all sorts of things around its anniversary, including this – a pledge to change his name if the album tops the charts on its 20th birthday, and asked people to suggest what he should change it to.

And you’ll be glad to know the archetypal James Blunt video made the whole thing worthwhile all by itself.

Now it remains to be seen if he actually does it – if anyone is a man of his word, then surely it’s Blunt – or if the album tops the charts, obviously.

But while we wait to find out (and which name he chooses) there was no end of very funny suggestions. Here are our favourites, beginning with a few posted by the man himself.

