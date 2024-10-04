James Blunt asked people what he should change his name to and it went just as well as you’d imagine – 17 chart toppers

Celebrity James Blunt

It’s been 20 years since James Blunt went to the top of the charts with You’re Beautiful – you might have heard it – and his debut album, Back to Bedlam.

The singer is doing all sorts of things around its anniversary, including this – a pledge to change his name if the album tops the charts on its 20th birthday, and asked people to suggest what he should change it to.

And you’ll be glad to know the archetypal James Blunt video made the whole thing worthwhile all by itself.

Wanna ruin my life? I’m legally changing my name if “Back to Bedlam” 20th Anniversary Edition reaches No.1. Comment your name suggestions below, and the most-liked comment wins.#jameswho pic.twitter.com/LOxLggNt5q — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) October 2, 2024

Now it remains to be seen if he actually does it – if anyone is a man of his word, then surely it’s Blunt – or if the album tops the charts, obviously.

But while we wait to find out (and which name he chooses) there was no end of very funny suggestions. Here are our favourites, beginning with a few posted by the man himself.

How about: “Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny Pop Star Four Chord Song Machiney” By @Ebsfae — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) October 2, 2024

Or “Jimmy Spliff” — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) October 2, 2024

Ted Blundy. — Toby Tarrant (@tobytarrant) October 2, 2024

Blunty McBluntface — The Majority (@themajorityscot) October 2, 2024

Blames Junt. It’s got a certain ring to it. — ProudlyEnglish (@est927OFFICIAL) October 2, 2024

Liz Truss — fran – whingewhingewine.co.uk (@whingewine) October 2, 2024

James Corden — S. Paul (@paul_sparsh) October 2, 2024

Mark Watson. — Mark Watson (Halloween name reveal October 24) (@watsoncomedian) October 2, 2024

