This poor ostrich being knocked into next week by a hungry deer is pure slapstick comedy gold

Animals wtf

We’ve not been to many safari parks but we’ve always been told not to feed the animals.

Not at this one, apparently, where you can get up close and personal with an ostrich, for example. Although next time it happens the ostrich might think twice, after it was knocked into next week by a hungry deer and it really is pure comedy slapstick gold.

Now why he did that ostrich like that?!? pic.twitter.com/GSHEYOI4Lm — Zulu.1920 (@Agojie_) October 2, 2024

Hanna and Barbera eat yer heart out!

The video was originally posted by @jennymabs over on TikTok and here are our favourite things people said about it.

…and THEN his ass just stood there waiting to be fed Lmfao!! — Zulu.1920 (@Agojie_) October 2, 2024

"My name is Buck, and I don't give a f***. Now where them snacks at?" — Full Negro Alchemist ✊ (@IamjustTerry) October 2, 2024

And while we obviously hope the ostrich is okay, they are very tough and that deer might regret its life choices. Just give them a bit of time to recover.

And just in case you are wondering, are all stags deer? No, some are actually quite cheap.

READ MORE

Munya Chawawa’s hilarious video about Russell Brand’s ‘convenient conversion’ totally nails it

Source @Agojie_ TikTok @jennymabs