This Tory MP’s defence of Boris Johnson was thinner than the former PM’s Downing Street wallpaper

Politics boris johnson Fiona Bruce Keir Starmer

It’s been three months now since Labour’s historic general election win and still the thing most people are talking about appears to be stuff Keir Starmer has been given for free.

There is an element – not to say a whole periodic table – of double standards going on here, obviously, given the track record of his predecessors (and one predecessor in particular) in Downing Street.

And it’s with this in mind that we turn to Conservative MP Andrew Bowie who was on BBC1’s Question Time on Thursday talking about … Keir Starmer and stuff he’s been given for free.

Fiona Bruce quite rightly intervened and Bowie’s response was thinner than Johnson’s Downing Street wallpaper.

Conservative MP Andrew Bowie, “Keir Starmer accepted more than double the next closest MP” Fiona Bruce, “Not as much as Boris Johnson” Andrew Bowie, “Well.. No.. Boris Johnson is no longer an MP” Fiona Bruce, “Sure, but clearly, he was leader of your party, and he accepted an… pic.twitter.com/E19FrO8JNw — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) October 3, 2024

At least he didn’t sick his fingers in his ears and say blah, blah, but it was a close run thing.

Fiona Bruce, "Presumably your strength of feeling of why Keir Starmer who is well paid needs someone to buy clothes for him, extends to someone buying Boris Johnson wallpaper?" Conservative MP Andrew Bowie, "You'd have to ask Boris Johnson that question" #BBCQT pic.twitter.com/FCQufWeNdh — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) October 3, 2024

And here are just a few of the many things people said in response.

The old Tory trick: “Look over there!” when it comes to Boris. Starmer gets £107k and it’s a scandal, but BoJo funds his wedding with donations and it’s all “love and confetti.” Hypocrisy so thick you could spread it on toast. — Oliver Thompson (@OThompson1092) October 3, 2024

“Well.. No.. Boris Johnson is no longer an MP” Yeah and you can’t get arrested for speeding once you stop driving and get out the car… — Ridwan Hughes (@IdentityDisc) October 3, 2024

@AndrewBowie_MP No wonder the economy is wrecked if Bowie cannot count pic.twitter.com/6dYsk4VxHd — Baron Phil Cooper (@cooperphil156) October 3, 2024

The hypocrisy of the Tories is astonishing. The most blatantly corrupt regime this country has EVER had. Shut up @AndrewBowie_MP — Iain Small #FBPE (@Smally1969) October 3, 2024

Bruce passed him his own arse back fair play to her. He comes across as an absolute fucking clown .another Tory arse cleaner. — Philip smith (@Philips25637063) October 3, 2024

