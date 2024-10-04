Politics boris johnson Fiona Bruce Keir Starmer

This Tory MP’s defence of Boris Johnson was thinner than the former PM’s Downing Street wallpaper

John Plunkett. Updated October 4th, 2024

It’s been three months now since Labour’s historic general election win and still the thing most people are talking about appears to be stuff Keir Starmer has been given for free.

There is an element – not to say a whole periodic table – of double standards going on here, obviously, given the track record of his predecessors (and one predecessor in particular) in Downing Street.

And it’s with this in mind that we turn to Conservative MP Andrew Bowie who was on BBC1’s Question Time on Thursday talking about … Keir Starmer and stuff he’s been given for free.

Fiona Bruce quite rightly intervened and Bowie’s response was thinner than Johnson’s Downing Street wallpaper.

At least he didn’t sick his fingers in his ears and say blah, blah, but it was a close run thing.

And here are just a few of the many things people said in response.

READ MORE

Nadine Dorries said Angela Rayner ‘gives working class people a bad name’ and the entire internet responded as one

Source @implausibleblog