This conservationist’s ‘jungle hell’ video shows why (almost) nobody would want his job

Author and conservationist Paul Rosolie is probably best known for the Discovery Channel special Eaten Alive, in which he attempted to get an enormous anaconda to swallow him. He was wearing a specially designed protective suit, but – well – it all still seems frankly insane.

More recently, he went viral on TikTok after sharing what he described as ‘jungle hell’ and, quite frankly, that seems accurate.

If you don’t like creepy crawlies, this is not for you.

#jungle #tarantula ♬ original sound – Paul Rosolie @junglekeeper Yet another reason you THINK you want my job. Here's one of those times there's just NOWHERE to go. Nothing to do. The walls have been breached and I was just stuck inside a multi-species festival of insect life. *This was from when I still had the good humor to film. It got worse. A lot worse. The rain got in, the ants won and swarmed in. It was like the battle of Helm's deep. I got no sleep. Also l'm gonna need all new gear CAUSE THEY ATE IT. Everything I own now has holes in it. #camping

Yep. That’s hell, alright. And we can’t quite decide whether the ants or the tarantula are the worst part.

1.

You can have your job. I don’t know what it is but if this is part of it just keep it.

Lissette A. Molina

2.

Tarantula: you got games on yo phone?

Anushay

3.

“They’re carrying away the nylon into the night” sounded too poetic pls.

cyls

4.

I have never had a nightmare, fully awake until now. Thank you.

Au88888888

5.

Call an uber get out of there bro.

FallingWithStyle

6.

Do not camp in the Amazon ever for any reason. Got it.

WaltJizzney

7.

This is why I live where the air hurts my face.

DevRichards

8.

That tarantula heard you and came to keep the bugs away so you could sleep. What a nice guy.

MrFizzywater

9.

I stayed in an open-wall tree hut in the Peruvian jungle and a bug stole my toothbrush and flew off with it in the night. 0/10 would not recommend.

Asia TML

10.

I think I would actually pass away.

squirtflop

11.

You couldn’t pay me enough.

Hannah Lee

12.

Tent manufacturer label: “Not approved for use in the Amazon”.

Lisa

13.

Oh I definitely don’t want your job. and suddenly don’t mind Canadian winters.

Ken

14.

It just keeps getting worse.

udj

15.

When you said dismantled I didn’t think you meant it literally.

Sarah

16.

Have we gotten an update? Did the bugs get him???

Carmen

17.

Me unable to sleep with a single fly in my room.

Asaf

_Noluthaa asked the question on many people’s minds.

How are you so calm???

Full marks to TinyTinyHippo for this bit off levity.

Now I REALLY don’t want to work at Amazon

Finally, Rocko is made of sterner stuff.

I’ve never wanted a job more in my entire life.

Give Paul a follow if you think you can cope.

10 observations about insects (and arachnids)

