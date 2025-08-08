Kemi Badenoch’s boast of snitching on a schoolmate for cheating and getting him expelled wasn’t the win she clearly thought

Politics Kemi Badenoch

Kemi Badenoch has recently carried out a full and frank interview with the BBC’s Amol Rajan, which is a bold move for someone with her interview record.

There was, of course, the infamous time she claimed she became working class when she got a job in McDonald’s as a student.

She also insisted lunch breaks are for wimps, so she has a steak brought to her desk and works while she eats it.

After everything that happened, even she should have known better than to suggest Partygate was overblown.

Yet her handlers still allow her to do interviews, and this one was just as successful as the rest of them – largely due to an anecdote she volunteered.

Whoever is advising Kemi Badenoch hates her. pic.twitter.com/somQtGPlW4 — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) August 7, 2025

We’re not sure that story sounded the same in her head as it did to everybody else, but it didn’t get the best reception on Twitter.

1.

Kemi Badenoch gets a student expelled – I haven’t stopped laughing since I read this “She has an incredible ability to become more unlikable and less relatable every single time she opens her mouth” pic.twitter.com/jOAtjRqYVe — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) August 7, 2025

2.

It's a mystery why Kemi Badenoch isn't popular with the electorate…pic.twitter.com/pGQ01Rldf5 — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) August 7, 2025

3.

It's a pity the adult Kemi Badenoch didn't shout out, 'he's a cheat' when Boris was breaking the rules. Snitching on a classmate when you are 14 doesn't reflect too well, compared to supporting a liar as PM. — Ian L Richardson (@ianrich15813274) August 7, 2025

4.

Letting Kemi Badenoch talk without interruption has been brilliant by Amol Rajan. She’s definitely cemented herself as the 4th best female Leader of the Conservative Party. — Duke of Preston (@DOPreston) August 7, 2025

5.

“You boy! Are you the boy Kemi Badenoch got expelled from school?” pic.twitter.com/mdWRkWsbN7 — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) August 7, 2025

6.

“You’re really unpopular everyone hates you. Tell the public something they’ll love. Get them onside” Kemi: I got a 15 year old expelled from school after snitching on him. — Imran (@Khan971I) August 7, 2025

7.

Kemi Badenoch her proudest childhood moment…… is at the age of 14 or 15 in the middle of an exam hall she stood up and shouted a lad near her was cheating on his exam and got him expelled…..hahahaha fuckin hell pic.twitter.com/PnEJktMA9Y — Dale (@daleando86) August 7, 2025

8.

“We asked 100 people what is the most vital aspect of leadership. You said: snitching.” pic.twitter.com/bfEJ7mVvTG — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) August 7, 2025

9.

Admitting to being a fucking grass isn’t the win Kemi Badenoch thinks it is. Literal ghosts are more in touch with the general public than her. — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) August 7, 2025

10.

Kier Stramer has someone on the inside running Kemi’s comms. https://t.co/cxZzh5s1zs — Sean Savva (@Savva2) August 7, 2025

11.

She didn’t have to tell us this we already knew https://t.co/jqFDxNsdWG — #Po8ba (@ousman_10) August 7, 2025

12.

Badenoch is an absolute dope!! You can actually see the moment of @amolrajan’s second hand embarrassment!! “that boy ended up getting expelled… and I didn’t get praised for it” pic.twitter.com/fWM9QPnDal — Lee (@WoodmanEFC) August 7, 2025

13.

Kemi Badenoch is on course to Gerald Ratner the arse out of the Tory party. It’s a beautiful watch. — Craig. (@bambibristol) August 7, 2025

14.

'I was a relatively popular student at school…' We need some sort of 'The Salt Path' investigation on that one.

https://t.co/TAPhDeJiD9 — Gavin Simpson (@MrGSimpson) August 7, 2025

Mrs ‘I can’t help doing what’s right’ might want to take a long hard look at herself.

The lack of self-awareness from the self-confessed hacker is breathtaking https://t.co/9REvqvjnoF — Osita Mba (@DrOsitaMba) August 7, 2025

READ MORE

Trevor Phillips interrupted Kemi Badenoch’s boasting with a hilarious reality check

Source BBC Image Screengrab