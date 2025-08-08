Politics Kemi Badenoch

Kemi Badenoch’s boast of snitching on a schoolmate for cheating and getting him expelled wasn’t the win she clearly thought

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 8th, 2025

Kemi Badenoch has recently carried out a full and frank interview with the BBC’s Amol Rajan, which is a bold move for someone with her interview record.

There was, of course, the infamous time she claimed she became working class when she got a job in McDonald’s as a student.

She also insisted lunch breaks are for wimps, so she has a steak brought to her desk and works while she eats it.

After everything that happened, even she should have known better than to suggest Partygate was overblown.

Yet her handlers still allow her to do interviews, and this one was just as successful as the rest of them – largely due to an anecdote she volunteered.

We’re not sure that story sounded the same in her head as it did to everybody else, but it didn’t get the best reception on Twitter.

Mrs ‘I can’t help doing what’s right’ might want to take a long hard look at herself.

Source BBC Image Screengrab