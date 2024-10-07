Videos illusions

This missing finger trick went wildly viral and has been blowing minds everywhere

John Plunkett. Updated October 7th, 2024

Here’s 18 seconds to take your mind off everything else that is going on right now

Nope, we got nothing.

And it got people sharing a whole bunch more.

Answers on a postcard please.

Nope, we think you’ll find it’s actual magic.

READ MORE

Source @PicturesFoIder