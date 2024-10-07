This Times’ outrage about Angela Rayner buying her boyfriend a suit had women (and quite a few men) spitting nails

News Angela Rayner the times

Another day, another story about stuff that Keir Starmer (or members of his government) have been given for free.

Except, hang on a minute, this particular Times story about deputy PM Angela Rayner was similar but different, very different. Because there were no freebies here, just something she bought – a gift for her partner – with her own money. And yet …

And if this tale stank of anything, it wasn’t cronyism, or corruption, it was another C word. See if you can spot it …

Part 789 of why would any woman enter politics…THIS is a real ‘story’, about the Deputy PM buying her boyfriend a Christmas present – a suit – with HER OWN MONEY. Has everyone lost the absolute plot?? https://t.co/ec8ZJmnoCy — Terri White (@Terri_White) October 6, 2024

I read it several times to check I hadn’t missed some impropriety but no, it really is WHO DOES SHE THINK SHE IS BUYING AN EXPENSIVE SUIT — Terri White (@Terri_White) October 6, 2024

This isn’t news. It’s Tory propaganda.

Barely bats an eye when Zahawi heats his stables, Johnson freeloads his arse off or McVey takes £18K freebies in 2months.

Rayner pays for something expensive herself and The Times wants to shame her.

What a nasty, snobby, shit-stirring rag. pic.twitter.com/baib0PvtvM — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) October 7, 2024

Woman spends own money. Non story — Helen Salmon – Chippy person Back to square one (@HelenSalmon2) October 7, 2024

They don’t even try to hide the classism and misogyny anymore. This would never be a story if it was a posh man buying a present for his wife. https://t.co/zebDPZcL3K — Natalie Bloomer (@natalie_bloomer) October 7, 2024

This story is extraordinary, in ways that should embarrass @thetimes

It’s basically ‘A person buys their partner a nice present’. That’s it.

A heady brew of misogyny, class prejudice, agenda-pursuit and disingenuous dog-whistling – everything that’s wrong with modern journalism. pic.twitter.com/SBkwkVQTHs — Phil Harrison (@MrPMHarrison) October 7, 2024

