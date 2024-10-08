Social Media funny Funny fails
There’s not enough facepalm in the world for the guy who thought he’d been sold a fake lettuce but it was actually a cabbage
In today’s episode of ‘What Are They Teaching the Kids These Days?’, we cross to Australia, where one TikTokker was ready to bounce back to the supermarket and kick off about being sold a fake lettuce.
Watch and wonder.
@ch_asif_khan #coles #lattice ♬ original sound – As if
Of course, Coles hadn’t been hiding plastic lettuce in the produce department, he’d simply picked up a cabbage by mistake, and people scrambled to the comments to take the piss.
1.
Man discovers cabbage.
De Rosie
2.
You’re right it’s not real lettuce, it’s real cabbage.
Sadler.jc24
3.
I fear this is not satire.
Althea
4.
I fear for our future.
Karlislovens
5.
You’re absolutely right that it’s a weird texture for lettuce Probably because it’s a cabbage.
HellbornAngel
6.
Hahaha the fact that “Kohl” means cabbage in German makes this even funnier.
Anna
7.
You got to be kidding.
El Gringo
8.
I’m gonna hold your hand when I tell you this …
rebullflavoured0gwtr
9.
“Can you hear the plastic” girl it’s cabbage.
frenchy93
10.
Thank you for making me feel smart.
narufosho
11.
Those strawberries on the chopping board look suspicious as well.
AshDownSyndrome
narufma was getting worried.
Its been a day. Please tell us you know that’s a cabbage.
He does, in fact, know that it’s a cabbage – but only after reading the comments.
@ch_asif_khan My story. #lattice #fake #coles #australianguy #aussiecooks ♬ original sound – As if
Christopher Zenal was hoping for a sequel.
Absolutely loving the accountability.. but I can’t wait to see you discover zucchini …
Mama Darc spoke for many.
I 100% thought your first video was rage bait.
JenniferJunniper admired his honesty.
You could not waterboard this information out of me
But the Comment of the Day award goes to ChalinePappas&Chicle for this pun.
That’s ok. We can’t all be rocket scientists.
Give chi_asif_khan a follow for more of their housemate’s cookery tips.
READ MORE
People are sharing the mistakes others make when cooking British food – 23 that leave a bad taste
Source ch_asif_khan Image Screengrab