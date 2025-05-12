Qatar is reportedly gifting Trump a $400 million replacement for Air Force One, which he will keep after he leaves office – 17 scathing objections

US donald trump

We cross now to the US, where Donald Trump is once more allegedly using his office to profit personally in a very real financial way, rather than just lapping up the power and kudos associated with it.

The President, who loudly rejects the $400,000 salary of the office, has boasted of making a fortune from his celebratory crypto coins, as well as selling a seemingly endless parade of tat, such as images of the assassination attempt in which his ear was slightly nicked and, horrifyingly, Trump 2028 merchandise.

His weekly golf trips to Florida have cost the taxpayer tens of millions, as Trump’s properties charge the country for the accommodation costs of his secret service protection officers.

The latest earner for Trump, according to a scoop by ABC, comes in the shape of a gift from Qatar, a jet-shaped gift.

ABC EXCLUSIVE: President Trump is poised to accept a luxury jet as a gift from Qatar. It’s to be used as Air Force One and then transferred to the Trump library by January 2029. Perhaps the biggest foreign gift ever. DOJ insists it’s legal, not bribery, not violation of… — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) May 11, 2025

Trump has long envied the oppulence of Middle Eastern leaders’ planes, often described as ‘palaces in the sky’, and – while the gift is initially to the country – the jet will reportedly be transferred to Trump’s presidential library for his own use, which would appear to put him in violation of the Emoluments Clause.

…No Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust under them, shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State.

Article I, Sec 9, Clause 8 of the U.S. Constitution https://t.co/1SmWBrKI5i — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) May 11, 2025

Definitely seems like it should apply, but we’re no experts. Jamie Raskin is, though.

Trump must seek Congress’ consent to take this $300 million gift from Qatar. The Constitution is perfectly clear: no present “of any kind whatever” from a foreign state without Congressional permission. A gift you use for four years and then deposit in your library is still a… https://t.co/GmTWK3pFJi — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) May 11, 2025

There was also the little matter of the unfortunate timing.

Last week: Trump Organization announces new $5.5 billion golf course in Qatar Today: Qatar ‘gifts’ Trump a luxury jet Surely just a coincidence. pic.twitter.com/75ffnjU4ws — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) May 11, 2025

In fact, it all looked so highly unsavoury that even Trump cultist and ranter against Marxist popes, Laura Loomer, thought it was too much.

When you lose Laura Loomer… pic.twitter.com/jCCQrM1T9A — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 11, 2025

If MAGA wasn’t happy, you can imagine how everyone else felt.

1.

Trump is accepting a luxury jumbo jet as a gift from Qatar that will be transferred for his personal use. It is likely the most blatant example of bribery in modern presidential history. pic.twitter.com/xFYtUs77Uz — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) May 11, 2025

2.

MAGAs wanted to drag Obama through the streets because he wore a tan suit and used Dijon mustard. Imagine if he accepted a luxury jet as a gift from Qatar. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) May 11, 2025

3.

The gift is bad enough on its own, but can we talk about how insane it is to use a foreign-gifted jet as *Air Force One* Air Force One has a lot of capability that a luxury jet simply doesn’t, and that’s before we even consider the obvious spying/bugging/security concerns. https://t.co/eQRSb2OioI — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) May 11, 2025

4.

We have this thing in America called the Emoluments Clause that says that the government of Qatar can't give Donald Trump a gilded Boeing 747 worth $400 million dollars — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) May 11, 2025

5.

Trump gives up a $400k salary, makes billions pumping crypto, and now walks off with a $400M flying Versailles from a terror-funding monarchy. Just your average blue-collar billionaire, blessed by God himself. https://t.co/5QUB03gqvs — Vincinnatus (@Vincinnatus) May 11, 2025

6.

Imagine if this headline read: — President Obama is poised to accept a luxury jet as a gift from Qatar. — President Biden is poised to accept a luxury jet as a gift from Qatar. — President Harris is poised to accept a luxury jet as a gift from Qatar. Just curious what the… https://t.co/t3Hm2ggsQn — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 11, 2025

7.

While ordinary Americans’ flights are grounded because of problems at the FAA, Trump is taking a $400 million bribe in the form of a “palace in the sky” from a foreign government. Over and over: He gets paid. Everyone else gets screwed. https://t.co/ZhRAACKbO7 — Congressman Greg Casar (@RepCasar) May 11, 2025

8.

On Friday, they threatened to suspend habeas corpus and on Sunday they accept a $300 million airplane from a slave state that funds terrorism. Quite the weekend. — John Jackson (@hissgoescobra) May 11, 2025

9.