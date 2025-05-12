US donald trump

Qatar is reportedly gifting Trump a $400 million replacement for Air Force One, which he will keep after he leaves office – 17 scathing objections

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 12th, 2025

We cross now to the US, where Donald Trump is once more allegedly using his office to profit personally in a very real financial way, rather than just lapping up the power and kudos associated with it.

The President, who loudly rejects the $400,000 salary of the office, has boasted of making a fortune from his celebratory crypto coins, as well as selling a seemingly endless parade of tat, such as images of the assassination attempt in which his ear was slightly nicked and, horrifyingly, Trump 2028 merchandise.

His weekly golf trips to Florida have cost the taxpayer tens of millions, as Trump’s properties charge the country for the accommodation costs of his secret service protection officers.

The latest earner for Trump, according to a scoop by ABC, comes in the shape of a gift from Qatar, a jet-shaped gift.

Trump has long envied the oppulence of Middle Eastern leaders’ planes, often described as ‘palaces in the sky’, and – while the gift is initially to the country – the jet will reportedly be transferred to Trump’s presidential library for his own use, which would appear to put him in violation of the Emoluments Clause.

Definitely seems like it should apply, but we’re no experts. Jamie Raskin is, though.

There was also the little matter of the unfortunate timing.

In fact, it all looked so highly unsavoury that even Trump cultist and ranter against Marxist popes, Laura Loomer, thought it was too much.

If MAGA wasn’t happy, you can imagine how everyone else felt.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2