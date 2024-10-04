People are sharing the mistakes others make when cooking British food – 23 that leave a bad taste

Life food

Not all of us can be Nigella Lawson when it comes to the kitchen.

We’re all doing our best. But we still make common mistakes when cooking common British dishes.

The Twitter/X account Very British Problems stirred this pot recently, using the example of baked beans (they should be heated, not boiled).

What are some mistakes people make when cooking British food? I’ll go first: you should never boil baked beans. Heat but don’t boil. The manufacturers themselves say so. — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) September 26, 2024

And, well, this started a whole thing, especially about beans.

I like my baked beans mushy, so I boil the shit out of them. I don’t care what the manufacturer says — Fed-up cat mum ♋ (@furious_mum) September 26, 2024

@furious_mum I boil mine so they’re mushy then add a knob of butter at the end to get that thick, glistening finish — Pat Compliance (@faey06) September 26, 2024

If you burn them in the pan the burn mark will last for life! — Sally Hall (@Algarve321) September 26, 2024

Keeping tomatoes in the fridge. Madness I tell you! — James (@Beatlesjimbo) September 26, 2024

They confuse cooking with making sure something is no longer raw. Cooking is much more than that. https://t.co/bRGRN9zYq1 — Armando Román Zozaya (@aromanzozaya) September 26, 2024

Putting gravy on roasties. All that effort to get them nice and crispy then ruining them — Sid (@juxtapositix) September 26, 2024

Shepherds pie is lamb.

Cottage pie is beef. — WFC (@wheatfrom) September 26, 2024

Boiling, frying, roasting, braising or microwaving sprouts. In fact anything with sprouts. — Ian G (@GearingIan) September 26, 2024

Not letting meat rest. — Ann Wallett (@AnnWallett9) September 26, 2024

You need new people mate. — Scott Roots (@scottroots) September 26, 2024

