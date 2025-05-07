Edward Snowden’s hot password tip will have you shuddering into next week

News technology

Whistleblower, Edward Snowden, threw away his job with the CIA to leak classified information from the National Security Agency, so he’s well and truly clued up on what is and isn’t secure.

An old clip resurfaced back in 2021, after Snowden called out the creator of an investor conference for running a Ponzi scheme.

This is how he put the conference organiser in his place.

And this is how he coped on Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, when his patience was severely tested – a funny, but disturbing watch.

1.

Snowden: Ok I burnt my life to the ground to help improve the safety and security of the free world

Oliver: passwerd.

Fellow Gamer

2.

Shit, they figured out my passwerd.

Daniel

3.

“I’m not gonna do it because it seems hard, even though I know it isn’t.” ; “You’re killing me.” … said every IT professional ever.

MLU8811

4.

Oh Edward Snowden. Even in diplomatic exile you can still charm us with your calm rational wit and subtle grins.

geographynow

5.

This video should be titled “John Oliver makes Edward Snowden slowly die on the inside.”

CollinKeegan

6.

Greatest security idea of all time.

thegreatreverendx

Nobody would have guessed that Margaret Thatcher phrase. It’s a pity he blurted it out so we can’t use it. We might have to go with ‘ElonMuskIsTheWittiestManof2025!’

Nobody will ever guess that one.

