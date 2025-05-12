Politics nigel farage Reform UK

The internet applauded this brilliant letter to the Times, outlining the glaring problem with Farage’s plans for schools to teach British values

Poke Reporter. Updated May 12th, 2025

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage appears to have been using the 80th anniversary of VE Day to further his own political ambitions. At a reception for some of the now very few survivors of WWII, he told people he will restore patriotism in the younger generation by introducing the teaching of British values in schools.

Someone named Pete Dorey of Bath addressed the plan in a short, cutting letter to the Times.

In case that wasn’t clear –

“I am intrigued that Nigel Farage wants schools to teach British values to remoralise young people. To me, British values include empathy, fairness, honesty, mutual tolerance, open- mindedness, promotion of national unity over divide and rule, and respect for experts and institutions. I do not discern any of these values in Mr Farage.”

Several Farage supporters entered the chat.

We would have put money on seeing those kinds of comments. Here’s how other people felt about it.

There was another problem with his reform plan – with both an upper and lower case ‘R’. British values are already part of the curriculum.

How strange. It’s not like him to spout rhetoric without research or planning.

Source to the Times H/T Lord Steve of Toffeeland Image Wikimedia Commons