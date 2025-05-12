The internet applauded this brilliant letter to the Times, outlining the glaring problem with Farage’s plans for schools to teach British values

Politics nigel farage Reform UK

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage appears to have been using the 80th anniversary of VE Day to further his own political ambitions. At a reception for some of the now very few survivors of WWII, he told people he will restore patriotism in the younger generation by introducing the teaching of British values in schools.

Someone named Pete Dorey of Bath addressed the plan in a short, cutting letter to the Times.

Letter from today’s Times pic.twitter.com/uutenvJjzN — Lord Steve of Toffeeland (@marrtoffee) May 11, 2025

In case that wasn’t clear –

“I am intrigued that Nigel Farage wants schools to teach British values to remoralise young people. To me, British values include empathy, fairness, honesty, mutual tolerance, open- mindedness, promotion of national unity over divide and rule, and respect for experts and institutions. I do not discern any of these values in Mr Farage.”

Several Farage supporters entered the chat.

I live in Bath. I hope I never bump into Pete, he sounds a right wanker. — Wings Over Scotland (@WingsScotland) May 11, 2025

The author has no ideas what British values are. He’s confused his values for British values. — Nick Buckley MBE (@NickBuckleyMBE) May 11, 2025

Those are liberal values. He means teach patriotism. — Heathen (@_Green_Lid) May 11, 2025

We would have put money on seeing those kinds of comments. Here’s how other people felt about it.

1.

I think Nigel's values go back to 19th century imperialism, complete with work houses. — Robert Wyman: Hoping for a sane USA and peace. (@RobWyman) May 11, 2025

2.

Farage is a morally unscrupulous charlatan who has fucked over young people. https://t.co/vAlNQAv7pc — Lee Turnpenny (@LeeTurnpenny) May 11, 2025

3.

4.

In fact Farage and Reform espouse and promote the U.K. opposite of each of these values! https://t.co/ELftl239of — Empress Su Aldridge (@Su51ald19481306) May 11, 2025

5.

Maybe @Nigel_Farage and @reformparty_uk need to be specific on what they see as 'British Values' – my guess is different people see these as different things depending where they are and what their upbringing was, and Reform are deliberately vague to try and con everyone.. https://t.co/C0HnkaXRBW — Just Laurie (@Birax) May 11, 2025

6.

Tap! Tap! Tap! Nail being hit firmly on the head… https://t.co/gH9c1QiMte — STUART HUNTER (@sdhunterx) May 11, 2025

7.

8.

Good to see a Bath resident writing this. https://t.co/lXsGNrOm8q — Jane Riekemann #FBPE (@jriekemann) May 11, 2025

9.

Exactly… Farage is more the ‘do as I say, not as I do’ type.. https://t.co/2KZw0klv1e — DHaranWheatley (@HaranWheatley) May 11, 2025

There was another problem with his reform plan – with both an upper and lower case ‘R’. British values are already part of the curriculum.

Those cover most of the 'official' British Values that have been taught in British schools since 2011. I guess they didn't talk to any teachers. pic.twitter.com/DwJm9MnXN9 — Cister Harpy61 (@61harpy) May 11, 2025

How strange. It’s not like him to spout rhetoric without research or planning.

