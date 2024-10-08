Richard Osman on why some people thrive on ‘absolute chaos’ is the most useful and downright relatable 62 seconds we’ll watch this week

Celebrity Jake humphrey Richard osman

We’ve featured the occasional clip or two from Jake Humphrey’s High Perfromance n podcast on these pages and – we’re not gonna lie – they’ve mostly been because they’re (unintentionally) very funny or at the expense of the host himself.

But this particular clip is neither of those things.

It’s the great Richard Osman – Pointless guy turned mega-selling author and much else besides – on why some people thrive on causing ‘absolute chaos’ and we reckon it’s the most useful and downright relatable thing we’ll watch this week.

I’ve known people like this in the past, but not really realised why they were like that at the time. pic.twitter.com/4Xe92QJHLN — Swiped Out (@aDatingDad) October 7, 2024

And here are just a few of the responses it prompted.

This is so so accurate! — Vitt (@vitt2tsnoc) October 7, 2024

Some people just want to keep flipping the table, I guess. — Swiped Out (@aDatingDad) October 7, 2024

The playbook of Trump, Farage, Robinson – I could go on… Nice to see it explicitly called out though. — Chris Leppard (@ferretandbird) October 8, 2024

He’s right.

Also, some people need someone to argue against – conflict – so they can create ‘sides’ and pull a team around them. Gives them purpose.

So they create arguments to feel ‘comfortable’. — Chief Cat (@ChiefGolfCat) October 7, 2024

This also applies to conspiracy theorists (chem trail, fluoride in the water controlling our minds, etc). Everyone I know like this, has a chaotic family life or trauma that they don’t want to deal with, or cannot process. — Thomas Wenn (@ThomasWenn) October 8, 2024

And also this!

Enjoyed Humphries looking at Osman like he’s Charles Darwin explaining evolution for the first time — Ben Stevens (@stev_ben) October 8, 2024

To conclude.

Never a truer word https://t.co/TcwZFR2CLb — Alan Carson (@AlanCarson15) October 8, 2024

More – much more – of Richard Osman talking High Performance here

Source TikTok High Performance H/T @aDatingDad