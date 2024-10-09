Tommy Robinson said his book was so expensive because it’s ‘academic’ and this schoolboy self-own was the only response you need

Politics Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson, or Stephen Yaxley-Lennon to give him his proper name, has got a book out. It’s called Manifesto and it’s co-written by Robinson and Peter McLoughlin, subtitled ‘Free Speech, Real Democracy, Peaceful Disobedience’.

And it does’t come cheap. £25, in fact, prompting even some of Robinson’s followers to question why it was so pricey. And here is what he had to say in response.

It’s priced £25 because it’s an “academic piece”. pic.twitter.com/y6IxOmRjz2 — Dilly Hussain (@DillyHussain88) October 8, 2024

But how academic is it really?

Well, for starters, they went for this font, not entirely the choice of academics everywhere (and surely some top trolling by someone, somewhere).

Thought it was a joke. But no, “Tommy Robinson’s” book is titled in Comic Sans pic.twitter.com/hyn4aoxMud — Tom. (@Dobbln) October 5, 2024

But for a better indication, look no further than Robinson himself.

The book they really don’t want you to read. It’s all in plain site , they think you are to lazy & stupid to find it. We put it all together https://t.co/bkofnDZK8z — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) October 7, 2024

All in plain site you say? Yep, that’s academic, all right.

“plain site”, “to lazy” Hahaha that augurs well for the book. I suspect this is heavily ghost-written. Either that, or someone sat next to Tommy with helpful prompts for the difficult words pic.twitter.com/WwFA14Sq1L — edward jones (@EdwardJonesssss) October 7, 2024

I’m pissing myself laughing at this. Like, it took me 7 years of studying at uni to be able to write academic books. But apparently good old Tommy was born with that knowledge + skill. — Rebecca Tidy (@DrRebeccaTidy) October 8, 2024

I just hope it’s written as well as this tweet… — Craig McKee FCCT (@CraigMcKeeEdu) October 8, 2024

And finally, no better way to end than with this one-star review on Amazon, shared by @I_amMukhtar over on Twitter.

Now that’s academic.

