Tommy Robinson said his book was so expensive because it’s ‘academic’ and this schoolboy self-own was the only response you need

John Plunkett. Updated October 9th, 2024

Tommy Robinson, or Stephen Yaxley-Lennon to give him his proper name, has got a book out. It’s called Manifesto and it’s co-written by Robinson and Peter McLoughlin, subtitled ‘Free Speech, Real Democracy, Peaceful Disobedience’.

And it does’t come cheap. £25, in fact, prompting even some of Robinson’s followers to question why it was so pricey. And here is what he had to say in response.

But how academic is it really?

Well, for starters, they went for this font, not entirely the choice of academics everywhere (and surely some top trolling by someone, somewhere).

But for a better indication, look no further than Robinson himself.

All in plain site you say? Yep, that’s academic, all right.

And finally, no better way to end than with this one-star review on Amazon, shared by @I_amMukhtar over on Twitter.

Now that’s academic.

