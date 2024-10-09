Piers Morgan was hilariously monstered on his own show and suddenly he wished it wasn’t ‘uncensored’ after all
This isn’t the first exchange we’ve written about from Piers Morgan’s Talk TV show but it might be the most eye-opening.
Morgan, of course, makes a big deal about his show being ‘Uncensored’ but by the end of this to and fro it looks like he was wishing he could just pull the plug on the whole thing.
It’s British-Egyptian debater, commentator and much else besides, Mohammed Hijab, who later reckoned he’d exposed Morgan’s ‘glass jaw’ and added: ‘I could swear by the end of the debate, I saw tears in Piers Morgan’s eyes . Something not to miss.’
And while this is the only bit we’ve seen of their exchange, it might also be the only bit you need to see, shared by @I_amMukhtar over on Twitter.
“Does he have leverage on you, Piers Morgan?”
“Do you condemn him being on the island?”
“He had a massage.. and he said he didn’t take his shorts off.” pic.twitter.com/rhS04I3Vrq
— Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) October 8, 2024
Source @I_amMukhtar