Probably the best radio phone-in prank of all time – and it absolutely skewers Nigel Farage

Poke Staff. Updated September 29th, 2025

Nigel Farage, as ever, has been in the news quite a lot.

Things that have floated to the top of the Farage news pot include –

His partner’s mystery house in Clacton, which he claimed he’d bought, then denied he’d bought – all without apologising for lying about having bought it.

Reform UK’s pledge to end indefinite leave to stay – retrospectively.

The party’s efforts to minimise his connection to Nathan Gill, the former Reform UK leader in Wales, who has just pleaded guilty to accepting bribes in exchange for making pro-Russia statements in the European Parliament.

Since he’s on everyone’s minds anyway, we thought we should revive probably our favourite Farage-related moment of all time …this brilliant prank call.

It’s a beautiful moment, and here are some of the things people said about it at the time.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Author Natalie Rowe was worried she might do herself a mischief if she listened to the clip again.

Unlike Farage, @MedEighty spotted a dead giveaway from the start.

Good point. We’ll let Yung Schmuck have the last word, seeing as he provided the sparkling entertainment.

