Probably the best radio phone-in prank of all time – and it absolutely skewers Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage, as ever, has been in the news quite a lot.

Things that have floated to the top of the Farage news pot include –

His partner’s mystery house in Clacton, which he claimed he’d bought, then denied he’d bought – all without apologising for lying about having bought it. Reform UK’s pledge to end indefinite leave to stay – retrospectively. The party’s efforts to minimise his connection to Nathan Gill, the former Reform UK leader in Wales, who has just pleaded guilty to accepting bribes in exchange for making pro-Russia statements in the European Parliament.

Really, Reform UK? THIS is what you're going with? That this man, who served as an MEP next to Nigel Farage for years and was made leader of your party in Wales by current deputy, Richard Tice, is just "one of tens of thousands of people Nigel meets on an annual basis"?~AA pic.twitter.com/p2bSngZwf7 — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) September 29, 2025

Since he’s on everyone’s minds anyway, we thought we should revive probably our favourite Farage-related moment of all time …this brilliant prank call.

I called @Nigel_Farage and pranked him good with a joke I borrowed from @theCJS. pic.twitter.com/t1nOBKY87h — Kicked in the head by a horse (@BasementShaxx) September 24, 2019

It’s a beautiful moment, and here are some of the things people said about it at the time.

Great call on @lbc just now. MAN: “I just want to thank you Nigel, for all you’ve done for British politics. I was an ardent remainer. I voted remain. Until one moment that changed it all” FARAGE: “Wow. And what was that moment?” MAN: “I got kicked in the head by a horse.” — Danny Wallace 🇪🇺 (@dannywallace) September 24, 2019

Brilliant. Listen to @BasementShaxx calling into Nigel Farage’s LBC show pic.twitter.com/9SZ5Y1bouF — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) September 24, 2019

this right here is how you do a prank call pic.twitter.com/yxbxnkpAWj — Jamie Jones (@JamieDMJ) September 24, 2019

Just when you think you've heard it all lol https://t.co/5SIBiSJrb3 — Taye (@MangoCoconutNG) September 29, 2019

Author Natalie Rowe was worried she might do herself a mischief if she listened to the clip again.

I can honestly say that I dare not listen to it again until I’ve recovered 😂😂😂😂😂😂. I’ll injure myself from laughing. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣… the Punchline is too much 🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂 — Natalie Rowe (@RealNatalieRowe) September 24, 2019

Unlike Farage, @MedEighty spotted a dead giveaway from the start.

I suspected that something wasn't quite right, from the very beginning, as the person appeared to be able to string a coherent sentence together. — MedEighty (@MedEighty) September 24, 2019

Good point. We’ll let Yung Schmuck have the last word, seeing as he provided the sparkling entertainment.

He took it quite well and didn't block me. Still a fascist though. — Yung Schmuck (@BasementShaxx) September 24, 2019

