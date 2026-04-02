A right-wing presenter covering the Artemis II launch couldn’t take any more conspiracy nonsense from their viewers so they did this and it’s fabulous

US conspiracy theorists space

To the launch – well, near the launch – of Artemis II, carrying astronauts to the moon for the first time in 54 years.

Or is it?

We say that conspiracy theorists continue to insist that no-one has ever been to the moon, and they still won’t have been when Artemis II returns in 10 days time.

Presenter Michael Knowles, who you might have seen on Fox News and many places besides, reached that critical moment when he simply couldn’t take it any more so he did this, and it was really rather fabolous.

A viewer demanded I touch the grass behind me to prove it wasn’t CGI on a green screen. pic.twitter.com/XRDJhluMBY — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) April 2, 2026

Convinced? Of course they weren’t! But these people said it best.

1.

This is a disaster for them https://t.co/gESqk3ConW — Serf (@TheRoyalSerf) April 2, 2026

2.

It’s so funny watching these guys deal with the audience they created https://t.co/m6wInUDgrY — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) April 2, 2026

3.

To be fair, it really looked like a green screen 😂 — Terrible Quality Memes (@BadQualityMemes) April 2, 2026

4.

Elaborate green screen 😂 it was probably a plant in the comments to pose that question, with a practiced skit to make it look real Can’t believe anything these days https://t.co/w7uDGbE8sw — 🪶Native Patriot 🇺🇸 (@LaNativePatriot) April 2, 2026

5.

Green screen tech has come so far. You can almost believe he’s really there. pic.twitter.com/GIVAwi80TE — Socrates the Chad (@SocratesTheChad) April 2, 2026

6.