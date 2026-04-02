US conspiracy theorists space

A right-wing presenter covering the Artemis II launch couldn’t take any more conspiracy nonsense from their viewers so they did this and it’s fabulous

John Plunkett. Updated April 2nd, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

To the launch – well, near the launch – of Artemis II, carrying astronauts to the moon for the first time in 54 years.

Or is it?

We say that conspiracy theorists continue to insist that no-one has ever been to the moon, and they still won’t have been when Artemis II returns in 10 days time.

Presenter Michael Knowles, who you might have seen on Fox News and many places besides, reached that critical moment when he simply couldn’t take it any more so he did this, and it was really rather fabolous.

Convinced? Of course they weren’t! But these people said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2