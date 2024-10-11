Donald Trump said what he thought was the ‘biggest threat to democracy’ and it was an epic self-own visible from space

US donald trump self-owns US elections

Donald Trump has been back on the US presidential election trail and he’s making as much sense as ever.

But for once he actually did make sense when he outlined his thoughts, such as they are, on the biggest threat to democracy faced by the US today.

Trump: “Our biggest threat to democracy is stupid people.” pic.twitter.com/1qm3dvngvy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 10, 2024

First time we’ve ever agreed with Donald Trump. Go, Donald!

Except it was obviously lost on the people who most needed to hear it. Very possibly something to do with them being too stupid. Not our words, folks, but Donald Trump!

For once, he has a point https://t.co/sBdPefNESp — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) October 10, 2024

At last something on which we can agree. https://t.co/o0i3CltLus — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) October 10, 2024

Unintentionally hilarious and true. https://t.co/WXRlATiqSo — Justin Glawe (@JustinGlawe) October 10, 2024

Says the man that is obsessed with Hannibal Lector, electric boats and sharks https://t.co/AwRUznCYvi — david ostler #LDS4Harris (@DavidBOstler) October 11, 2024

READ MORE

This Brit’s brutal takedown of Donald Trump on a US Question Time special had everyone cheering (and the look on Republicans’ faces was an absolute picture)

Source @atrupar