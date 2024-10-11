US donald trump self-owns US elections

Donald Trump said what he thought was the ‘biggest threat to democracy’ and it was an epic self-own visible from space

John Plunkett. Updated October 11th, 2024

Donald Trump has been back on the US presidential election trail and he’s making as much sense as ever.

But for once he actually did make sense when he outlined his thoughts, such as they are, on the biggest threat to democracy faced by the US today.

First time we’ve ever agreed with Donald Trump. Go, Donald!

Except it was obviously lost on the people who most needed to hear it. Very possibly something to do with them being too stupid. Not our words, folks, but Donald Trump!

Source @atrupar