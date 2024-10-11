This Brit’s brutal takedown of Donald Trump on a US Question Time special had everyone cheering (and the look on Republicans’ faces was an absolute picture)

News donald trump US elections

As if the 2024 US presidential election wasn’t stressful enough already, the BBC decided to do a special US edition of their weekly p*ss-boiling state-of-the-nation programme, Question Time, devoted to the election.

Welcome back to a special edition of Question Time! You can now watch our US Election programme from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on @BBCOne or @BBCiPlayer: https://t.co/ogLn3riPaF#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/qUPDj5DLTh — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) October 10, 2024

Among the panellists was British journalist Mehdi Hasan. And when the question came up, ‘How much consideration should voters give to a candidate’s character?’, Mehdi had a withering takedown of Trump ready to unleash.

“The most amoral man to reach the presidency…a thin-skinned narcissist… cheated on his 1st wife with his 2nd wife, been found liable for sexual abuse, lies in every breath” I went on @BBCQuestionTime in Philly & the Trump fans in the audience didn’t like this answer from me: pic.twitter.com/TgQ9mxYKq3 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 11, 2024

Here’s what Medhi said:

“Funnily enough, when you poll Republicans today, they say character doesn’t matter. There’s a reason for that: because they’ve checked out their candidate. And they know they can’t say with a straight face that character matters when their candidate is Donald J. Trump, a man…I don’t want to say immoral…the most amoral man to reach the presidency in modern American history. “We’ve all seen him in action. This is a man who is a kind of a thin-skinned narcissist, self-obsessed with petty vendettas and personal grievances; a wannabe autocrat. He’s a hero, in character terms, to a lot of white Christian Evangelicals in this country, bizarrely. This is a former casino owner, who cheated on his first wife with his second wife; cheated on his third wife with a porn star; been found liable of sexual abuse by a jury of his peers; lies in every breath – more than 30,000 lies according to a count by The Washington Post, a conservative count, when he was president; has spent years saying outrageously racist and misogynistic things about women and people of colour; hosted a Holocaust-denier at his home for Thanksgiving. “So no, I don’t think he has the character. I think character matters. He certainly does not have the character to be president. He doesn’t have the moral fitness, he doesn’t have the mental fitness. And don’t take my word for it. His own Defence Secretary, Mark Esper, says he’s not fit for office. In fact, the vast majority of the people who served in his cabinet say they’re not voting for him this time.”

At that point, host Fiona Bruce, interrupted to ask, ‘What about the character of Kamala Harris, because obviously there are two people we’re talking about here?’

To which Mehdi replied:

“Well, the problem is, when you say, ‘there are two people we’re talking about’, one of them is Donald Trump so it really doesn’t matter who is on the other side when it comes to character. We could pick someone randonly walking on the street in Philly and they’d have a better character than Donald J. Trump.”

Needless to say, Trump supporters in the audience didn’t like agree, and some tried to come to their man’s defence.

“Can you trust them to do what they say they’re going to do? Donald Trump, he did what he said he was going to do” Republican Martina White says Trump has character, whereas Democrats have “lied to us for years”, and his convictions are an “attack” #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/2QJmdvhnrC — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) October 10, 2024

And panellist Malcolm Kenyatta’s response is worth your time too.

“He cares about America” “A narcissist, by definition, does not care about anyone else” Democrat Malcolm Kenyatta says he believes those voting for Donald Trump know he doesn’t “pass the character test” #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/3zV6Vq7w2g — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) October 10, 2024

Mehdi’s comments have gone viral on Twitter/X; here’s a taste of some of the responses.

