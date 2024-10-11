News donald trump US elections

This Brit’s brutal takedown of Donald Trump on a US Question Time special had everyone cheering (and the look on Republicans’ faces was an absolute picture)

Poke Reporter. Updated October 11th, 2024

As if the 2024 US presidential election wasn’t stressful enough already, the BBC decided to do a special US edition of their weekly p*ss-boiling state-of-the-nation programme, Question Time, devoted to the election.

Among the panellists was British journalist Mehdi Hasan. And when the question came up, ‘How much consideration should voters give to a candidate’s character?’, Mehdi had a withering takedown of Trump ready to unleash.

Here’s what Medhi said:

“Funnily enough, when you poll Republicans today, they say character doesn’t matter. There’s a reason for that: because they’ve checked out their candidate. And they know they can’t say with a straight face that character matters when their candidate is Donald J. Trump, a man…I don’t want to say immoral…the most amoral man to reach the presidency in modern American history.

“We’ve all seen him in action. This is a man who is a kind of a thin-skinned narcissist, self-obsessed with petty vendettas and personal grievances; a wannabe autocrat. He’s a hero, in character terms, to a lot of white Christian Evangelicals in this country, bizarrely. This is a former casino owner, who cheated on his first wife with his second wife; cheated on his third wife with a porn star; been found liable of sexual abuse by a jury of his peers; lies in every breath – more than 30,000 lies according to a count by The Washington Post, a conservative count, when he was president; has spent years saying outrageously racist and misogynistic things about women and people of colour; hosted a Holocaust-denier at his home for Thanksgiving.

“So no, I don’t think he has the character. I think character matters. He certainly does not have the character to be president. He doesn’t have the moral fitness, he doesn’t have the mental fitness. And don’t take my word for it. His own Defence Secretary, Mark Esper, says he’s not fit for office. In fact, the vast majority of the people who served in his cabinet say they’re not voting for him this time.”

At that point, host Fiona Bruce, interrupted to ask, ‘What about the character of Kamala Harris, because obviously there are two people we’re talking about here?’

To which Mehdi replied:

“Well, the problem is, when you say, ‘there are two people we’re talking about’, one of them is Donald Trump so it really doesn’t matter who is on the other side when it comes to character. We could pick someone randonly walking on the street in Philly and they’d have a better character than Donald J. Trump.”

Needless to say, Trump supporters in the audience didn’t like agree, and some tried to come to their man’s defence.

And panellist Malcolm Kenyatta’s response is worth your time too.
Mehdi’s comments have gone viral on Twitter/X; here’s a taste of some of the responses.

