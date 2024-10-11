We have no idea how this interviewer kept a straight face while a Trump fan claimed the Dems are controlling hurricanes

US the good liars

In case you’d missed the latest incredible claim by Georgia congresswoman and conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene, she has responded to the catastrophic weather events Hurricanes Helene and Milton by claiming they were ‘sent’ to Republican areas to derail Donald Trump‘s election campaign.

Even for Marjorie ‘Jewish Space Lasers’ Taylor Greene, that’s unhinged. Once again, her suggestion is at the centre of a ridicule storm.

BREAKING: Marjorie Taylor Greene claims, "They can control the weather." Yes, she's a moron. CURRENT CONDITIONS: Still a moron. FORECAST: Moron with a chance of a bigger moron. pic.twitter.com/LuuBoSaAwp — Zero Dark Twenty-Nine ️ (@herotimeszero) October 4, 2024

I would not have believed this if I hadn’t seen it myself pic.twitter.com/61Op1Elmp9 — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) October 4, 2024

“The fact that Marjorie Taylor Greene is not frequently struck by lightning is proof that the Democrats do not control the weather.”

— Robert E. McGraw — Laurence Tribe ⚖️ (@tribelaw) October 10, 2024

The Good Liars’ Jason Selvig encountered a fully subscribed drinker of the KoolAid, and we don’t know how he kept his composure in the face of such incoherent BS.

Talked to a woman who believes the US government is controlling hurricanes to hurt Donald Trump’s chances in the 2024 Election. pic.twitter.com/YviQTMtOKr — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) October 10, 2024

“Why would a Government want to have a hurricane be strong amd hit its own country? “Because they want to control certain places. And if you’re looking at where the hurricane’s going, it’s a lot of red states.”

There was a huge outbreak of facepalming, and comments like these.

1.

MAGA is a coalition of the most ignorant among us and the most cynically unscrupulous, with the latter exploiting their the former https://t.co/SRzMiUVhqU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 10, 2024

2.

3.

4.

These people deserve to be mocked relentlessly. They must never be taken seriously about anything again. https://t.co/7yaACZryGQ — therealgreg (@windmillchemo) October 10, 2024

5.

6.

A total and complete brainworm infestation across the country. https://t.co/UxSSjAB6ep — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) October 10, 2024

7.

Donald Trump wants to turn everyone into her by eliminating the Department of Education. ‍♀️ — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) October 10, 2024

8.

I can’t decide if they’re more stupid or insane. — Thank you Joe Biden (@IvanasStairCam) October 10, 2024

9.

If I ever had any hope for 38% of the country, I just lost it — Kayphia121 (@Kayphia1211) October 10, 2024

10.

Yeah, it has nothing to do with the fact that these areas are naturally more prone to hurricanes and tornadoes. Definitely all about those space lasers and cloud seeding. — Thomas St James (@Thomasstjames3) October 10, 2024

11.

Everyone should share just to make sure this woman doesn’t work for their education, medical, or other entities/organizations that could affect themselves and their families. — Integrity (@Joy_2020) October 10, 2024

12.

These people vote and there are somehow so many of them. Remember this on November 5th and get yo ass outta bed and go VOTE so they don't take over. — Win the Era (@WinEraPolitics) October 10, 2024

13.

The fact that you didn't start laughing hysterically when she was talking is a level of professionalism we can all admire. Holy smokes that lady is fucking crazy — Mike George (@MichaelGeo2213) October 10, 2024

14.

Discount Julia Louis-Dreyfuss is into Facebook conspiracies, I see. — Mr. Christopher (@iamalmostlegend) October 10, 2024

Dani the Dem added this excellent point.

We wouldn’t do that a month before election, we’d do it 2 days before. Their story doesn’t add up — Dani the Dem (@DanielleWeg) October 10, 2024

READ MORE

The Good Liars had bad news for this Trump fan who wants the Bible taught as history

Source The Good Liars Image Screengrab