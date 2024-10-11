US the good liars

We have no idea how this interviewer kept a straight face while a Trump fan claimed the Dems are controlling hurricanes

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 11th, 2024

In case you’d missed the latest incredible claim by Georgia congresswoman and conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene, she has responded to the catastrophic weather events Hurricanes Helene and Milton by claiming they were ‘sent’ to Republican areas to derail Donald Trump‘s election campaign.

Yes they can control the weather. It’s ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can’t be done.. Fact-checked to explain that tiny amounts of weather manipulation are possible, eg to create clouds, but that big weather systems can't be created or manipulated.

Even for Marjorie ‘Jewish Space Lasers’ Taylor Greene, that’s unhinged. Once again, her suggestion is at the centre of a ridicule storm.

The Good Liars’ Jason Selvig encountered a fully subscribed drinker of the KoolAid, and we don’t know how he kept his composure in the face of such incoherent BS.

“Why would a Government want to have a hurricane be strong amd hit its own country?

“Because they want to control certain places. And if you’re looking at where the hurricane’s going, it’s a lot of red states.”

Eric Morecambe GIFfrom Eric GIFs

There was a huge outbreak of facepalming, and comments like these.

Dani the Dem added this excellent point.

Source The Good Liars Image Screengrab