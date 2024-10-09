This Maga fan asked about her love for Donald Trump was already hair-raising but the payoff is proper next level

US donald trump MAGA

We’ve featured plenty of posts of American fans of Donald Trump either being owned or owning themselves in magnificent style.

But we’re not sure we’ve seen someone do it quite so spectacularly as this.

It’s a Maga fan asked by @adammocklerr precisely what Trump had achieved in the White House – anything! – and it’s already enjoyable enough but the payoff is out of this world.

Mockler: People say that Biden is senile. Do you believe that? Trump Supporter: I believe it. Mockler: So, “senile Biden,” has passed the bipartisan infrastructure bill, the PACT Act, the CHIPS and Science Act… Let me ask you, what’s one bill that Trump passed? Trump… pic.twitter.com/k4CViFJgHT — Acyn (@Acyn) October 8, 2024

Who writes her scripts?

This is why MAGA is able to attract so many people. You don’t need to put in any thought. Whatever Trump says is truth. It is also a very frightening reality. — Dog House Show (@Dog_House_Show) October 8, 2024

No one exposes MAGA lies quite like @adammocklerr https://t.co/EUmxBDOcOz — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) October 9, 2024

It’s a CULT — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) October 8, 2024

These people are beyond parody at this point — Mz Morgan (@manningpride) October 8, 2024

Not one bill https://t.co/LZaXWK2ID1 — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) October 9, 2024

They are so goddamn stupid. They’ve literally never had their beliefs challenged. Ever. — Lindsey (@oufenix) October 8, 2024

And if that’s put you in the mood for a deeper dive …

Watch the full video here:https://t.co/lKRcTWrl5b — Acyn (@Acyn) October 8, 2024

And follow @adammocklerr here!

@adammocklerr, you nailed this.

You broke this woman’s brain. — Sandy (@sandiechill) October 8, 2024

