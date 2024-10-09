US donald trump MAGA

This Maga fan asked about her love for Donald Trump was already hair-raising but the payoff is proper next level

John Plunkett. Updated October 9th, 2024

We’ve featured plenty of posts of American fans of Donald Trump either being owned or owning themselves in magnificent style.

But we’re not sure we’ve seen someone do it quite so spectacularly as this.

It’s a Maga fan asked by @adammocklerr precisely what Trump had achieved in the White House – anything! – and it’s already enjoyable enough but the payoff is out of this world.

Who writes her scripts?

And if that’s put you in the mood for a deeper dive …

And follow @adammocklerr here!

READ MORE

Boris Johnson really didn’t like being called a liar and it’s surely a glimpse of the reality behind the bluster

Source @Acyn