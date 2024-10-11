Trump by name …People have horrible suspicions about this ‘mystery’ noise during DonOld’s speech – 17 blows to his ego

US donald trump

Free from the constraints of being an active politician, Barack Obama has adopted an even more laid back approach to speeches.

Listen to this exchange he had with an enthusiastic audience member at a Pittsburgh rally for Kamala Harris.

Obama: Or diapers. I remember buying diapers. Do you think Donald Trump ever changed a diaper? Supporter: His own! Obama: I almost said that, but I decided I should not say it. pic.twitter.com/iaUj89I2DD — Acyn (@Acyn) October 10, 2024

People enjoyed the little nod to the rumours about Trump’s incontinence.

I love this version of Obama. So giddy, happy, genuine — you can see how excited he is to be out there for Kamala. https://t.co/5lQ26N6r9j — Danielle Misiak (@DanielleMisiak) October 11, 2024

I like “no fucks left to give” Obama. https://t.co/bkwazPuF0G — Aram (@AramVartian) October 11, 2024

That might be the second best line of this campaign after Kamala said “81 million Americans fired Donald Trump in 2020.” — ThomasMichaelsAuthor (@TMichaelsAuthor) October 11, 2024

By a funny yet gross coincidence, there may be evidence that it isn’t just a rumour. We’re sorry. Sound up!

I’m seeing posts alleging that Trump suffered from an involuntary gas/fecal discharge during this portion of his remarks. pic.twitter.com/y2sDatoAhg — Acyn (@Acyn) October 10, 2024

Trump by name …

1.

You can hear Trump fart at the 4 second mark https://t.co/WGF8MdNTwP — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 10, 2024

2.

Trump said Detroit sucks and then he farted https://t.co/c70FURiTox — Sam Youngman (@samyoungman) October 10, 2024

3.

President Obama’s diaper joke just hit harder. — SnarkyLibruhl 2.0 (@SnarkyLibruhl) October 11, 2024

4.

ok did trump repeatedly shit his pants during his speech in detroit today or what pic.twitter.com/ZCXYAlkF8J — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) October 11, 2024

5.

Donald Trump promoting natural gas. https://t.co/t1G1wnveee — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) October 10, 2024

6.

No wonder people leave his rallies, sh!t coming out of his mouth, out of his…whatever… — Maureen Y. E. S. (Mo) (@NoonTil3) October 10, 2024

7.

Oh, oh. Trump can't control his bowels. How can he control the country? https://t.co/SpWlYPSDVE — Keith Youngblood (@boneheadboebert) October 11, 2024

8.

I'm sorry but that was not a fart. That is a demon laughing in his colon. He needs a damn exorcism. — Nicole Minet (@mouvement33) October 11, 2024

9.