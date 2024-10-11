US donald trump

Trump by name …People have horrible suspicions about this ‘mystery’ noise during DonOld’s speech – 17 blows to his ego

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 11th, 2024

Free from the constraints of being an active politician, Barack Obama has adopted an even more laid back approach to speeches.

Listen to this exchange he had with an enthusiastic audience member at a Pittsburgh rally for Kamala Harris.

People enjoyed the little nod to the rumours about Trump’s incontinence.

By a funny yet gross coincidence, there may be evidence that it isn’t just a rumour. We’re sorry. Sound up!

Trump by name …

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2