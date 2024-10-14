Bookshops have been putting Boris Johnson’s memoirs in the funniest places and this might be the best yet

Pics bookshops boris johnson takedowns

We wrote a day or two back about the very funny places bookshops have been putting Boris Johnson’s memoirs and very enjoyable it was too.

Bookstores like this, for instance.

Apparently at WH Smith station bookshop at Milton Keynes Central … Fine work, people. Fine work. pic.twitter.com/8qogMNGhMH — John O’Connell (@jdpoc) October 11, 2024

And this.

This seems to be a thing. Booksellers are brilliant. pic.twitter.com/7suQAFqWz9 — James O’Brien (@mrjamesob) October 11, 2024

Top work, people.

But this one might be our favourite yet, from the Cheltenham book festival were visitors took matters into their own hands with devastating effect.

This is the table display of Boris Johnson’s memoir at the Cheltenham Literature Festival tonight. Waterstones staff keep cleaning it up. But then festival goers keep doing it again! ⁦@cheltfestivals⁩ pic.twitter.com/41ngixV7zd — Marcus Chown (@marcuschown) October 12, 2024

And just in case that’s tricky to see in full …

And it didn’t end there.

I put Sad Little Men there! Haha! pic.twitter.com/8YKuDgWkoa — tom (@tomacozz) October 12, 2024

And finally, last word to the good people of the Cheltenham festival.

Those pesky festival-goers are still doing it this morning at the #CheltLitFest! https://t.co/VHrM5dm3dT pic.twitter.com/0SELHi5XMO — Marcus Chown (@marcuschown) October 13, 2024

To conclude.

Book people are the best people. https://t.co/ilEnwPKKBg — Caitlin Clements (@cait7911) October 13, 2024

