Bookshops have been putting Boris Johnson’s memoirs in the funniest places and this might be the best yet

John Plunkett. Updated October 14th, 2024

We wrote a day or two back about the very funny places bookshops have been putting Boris Johnson’s memoirs and very enjoyable it was too.

Bookstores like this, for instance.

And this.

Top work, people.

But this one might be our favourite yet, from the Cheltenham book festival were visitors took matters into their own hands with devastating effect.

And just in case that’s tricky to see in full …

And it didn’t end there.

And finally, last word to the good people of the Cheltenham festival.

To conclude.

Source @marcuschown