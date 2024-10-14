Donald Trump’s autocue foul-up was already gold but his attempt to wangle his way out of it was simply next-level

US donald trump US elections

Donald Trump’s increasingly eye-opening public appearances are probably most kindly described as low energy, although you can probably think of a less sensitive description (and quite rich too).

They are often worrying and downright disconcerting, of course, given the proximity of the US presidential elections, but the upside is they can also be very, very funny.

And they don’t get much better than this, an apparent autocue malfunction which was already good, but Trump’s attempt to work his way around it (and avoid saying whatever the hell word it was again) are simply next level.

Trump: We have Aseurasians in our room. We have some incredible people in our room. We have so many that we just can’t. But we have some people, we have some people.. pic.twitter.com/k0ru3Zew0r — Acyn (@Acyn) October 14, 2024

We think you got away with it, Mr Presssshhhident!

Trump just had a major teleprompter malfunction while trying to say Arizonans in one of the funniest blunders I’ve seen from him. “Asserasians” Ahahaha. pic.twitter.com/pxKncBmlg7 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 14, 2024

What in fresh hell are ASEURASIANS?! — Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) October 14, 2024

I thought we deported all of the Aseurasians to Asauria. — Tralfamadorian Philosophy (@Kings_Lead_Hatt) October 14, 2024

Wait I thought it was bad to use a teleprompter if you are running for office? Guess it's OK if your Trump! — Emre Yurttas (@emrey35) October 14, 2024

what is also funny is that the Asserasians clap. — Susana Mounts – Слава Украïнi! (@SusanaMounts) October 14, 2024

Guessing Azerasians are Asians who have migrated to Arizona? — Lady Cristina (Elf Vtuber) (@lady_cristina1) October 14, 2024

This man’s brain is swiss cheese. He is getting worse every hour. What the f is an aseurasian??! https://t.co/jCdfuot7Pq — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) October 14, 2024

And because were were talking ‘low energy’ moments, what the hell was this?

BREAKING: In a stunningly senile and incoherent moment, Donald Trump is talking about how Democrats want to ban cows and windows in buildings. This is deeply unserious stuff. Retweet to make sure every American sees this and knows Trump isn’t well. pic.twitter.com/ceMNQASSsf — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) October 12, 2024

