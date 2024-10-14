US donald trump US elections

Donald Trump’s autocue foul-up was already gold but his attempt to wangle his way out of it was simply next-level

John Plunkett. Updated October 14th, 2024

Donald Trump’s increasingly eye-opening public appearances are probably most kindly described as low energy, although you can probably think of a less sensitive description (and quite rich too).

They are often worrying and downright disconcerting, of course, given the proximity of the US presidential elections, but the upside is they can also be very, very funny.

And they don’t get much better than this, an apparent autocue malfunction which was already good, but Trump’s attempt to work his way around it (and avoid saying whatever the hell word it was again) are simply next level.

We think you got away with it, Mr Presssshhhident!

And because were were talking ‘low energy’ moments, what the hell was this?

