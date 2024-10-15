‘What are some of the most satisfying, non-sexual things in life?’ – 25 things to make you purr most contentedly

Life r/AskUK

Our day-to-day lives are littered with frustrations and annoyances, so when something really satisfying happens, big or small, it’s important to make the most of it.

Over in the corner of Reddit called askUK, user EmergencyOriginal982 asked ‘What are some of the most satisfying non-sexual things in life’ and followed up with some examples:

‘Just been having a chat with my friends about all the oddly satisfying things in life and thought I’d consult reddit and see what everyone else thinks. Me – when you make a noise of an animal at an animal and it makes the noise back. (Also if you make a gesture and the animal does something similar). Mate 1 – doing the perfect poo Mate 2 – saying something whilst watching sports and then the commentator says the exact same thing a few seconds later OR the exact thing then happens. Ie, he was my friend that said ‘this is going in’ before Trippier’s free kick Mate 3 – the eye contact you make with people when you’re all listening to someone tell a story that you know is straight up bullshit.’

And people were keen to add their own examples of life’s small but highly gratifying pleasures.

1.

‘Having a shower in the evening, then getting into freshly washed bedding.’

–MysteriousTelephone

2.

‘Walking out of work when you’ve got the next day off.’

–PopperDilly

3.

‘Waking up on a Sunday with no hangover. Result!’

–Scottish_Stag_

4.

‘I was once getting some physiotherapy, and the physio diagnosed that one of my hips was sitting further up and forward than the other one because a muscle in my lower back was tight.

‘He found this tender spot on my lower back, and held his knuckle into it. Nothing happened at first and then suddenly the muscle just gave way.

‘Realistically, my hip probably only moved a few millimetres, but it felt like it dropped about 6 inches. That moment of it releasing and dropping is probably the most satisfying feeling I’ve had.’

–imminentmailing463

5.

‘The hot shower and then drying off after getting caught in really heavy rain is also top tier.’

–KegManWasTaken

6.

‘When a wild animal chooses to spend some time with or near you.’

–pricklybampot

7.

‘Don’t ask me why, but the ‘core’ of a Terry’s Chocolate Orange.’

–Free_Bumblebee_3889

8.

‘When there’s someone in your social circle who you don’t like and don’t necessarily know why. Then a bunch of bad things come out and it turns out you were right about them.’

–durkheim98

9.

‘Parallel parking first time when anyone is watching.’

–willard_price

10.

‘I had friends who regularly used to get really high, draw glasses on the tv then try to pause the tv at the same time as someone was ‘wearing’ the glasses.

‘It sounds really really stupid but it’s surprisingly difficult, and when you manage to get those glasses perfectly on someone’s face, inject it into my veins!’

–Turbulent_Welder_599

11.

‘Plugging in a USB cable the right way round, first time around.’

–anna_sassin86

12.

‘That first cup of tea after getting home from a holiday.’