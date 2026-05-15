What’s an out of date view you hold? – 17 old-fashioned perspectives people still cling on to

Round Ups r/AskUK

The only constant in this world is change. Which means if you’ve been around for a while you’ve probably seen society shift in some weird and wonderful ways.

And while certain innovations are welcome, r/AskUK user Doomergeneration can’t help but pine after how things used to be. So they decided to ask fellow users which out of date opinions they still hold, and even kicked things off with their own suggestion:

‘I believe that Sundays should be a day of rest, and actually believe shops etc should be shut like they used to be or you see in places like Germany still. Same goes for Bank Holidays.’

Rose-tinted glasses at the ready, here are the top answers…

1.

‘Sometimes people need to be shamed in public as part of a functioning society’

-Sad-Peace

2.

‘Social media has made a lot of people very comfortable with broadcasting way too much of their life, opinions, etc.

We would be better as a society if a lot of people just shut the fuck up more and minded their own business.’

-BobBobBobBobBobDave

3.

‘It’s shitheaded to smoke weed where anybody else has to inhale any amount of your smoke.’

-Pippin4242

4.

‘Your child is most likely a dick because you’re a shit parent. It isn’t always ADHD. ‘Not saying ADHD doesn’t exist. Of course it does. The fact there’s like an 8 year waiting list isn’t because of backlog and lack of funds. It’s because parents want a diagnosis to avoid admitting they’ve raised a knobhead.’

-FunkyYoghurt

5.

‘I still like it when a gentleman opens the door for me. I don’t REQUIRE it, but I always appreciate it.’

-she_is_a_parsnip

6.

‘Thieves should spend an hour in the stocks for us to throw tomatoes at them.’

-D1789

7.

‘Society isn’t better off having both parents in work’

-New-Guarantee-440

8.

‘Manners are necessary to be a decent human being.’

-Emergency-Aardvark-6

9.