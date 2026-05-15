People have been sharing historical facts that sound fake but are totally true – 18 proper jaw-droppers

Life history

Here’s a rather lovely Q&A which just went wildly viral on Twitter after a request went out for historical facts which sound so bonkers they can’t possibly be true – except they are.

What historical fact sounds fake but is true? — Ramin Nasibov (@RaminNasibov) May 12, 2026

And there replies came pouring in.

These were particularly eye-opening – stewards enquiries to be found in the comments, no doubt.

1.

Agatha Christie knew poisons so well, her books have been consulted when diagnosing patients. In 1976, a London infant was dying of a rare illness. Her nurses, having read The Pale Horse, realized she had been poisoned with thallium. Murder mysteries saved her life. https://t.co/hLNJVg7b8T — Boze Herrington, Library Owl 😴🧙‍♀️ (@SketchesbyBoze) May 14, 2026

2.

Oxford University is older than the

Aztec Empire. https://t.co/9um9S6tIqO — 😊 (@PontistGirl) May 12, 2026

3.

Samurai were walking through the streets of Mexico City while Shakespeare was still alive. https://t.co/CLD3ezrryD — BowTiedPassport (@BowTiedPassport) May 14, 2026

4.

The marathon became 26.2 miles because the British monarchy wanted to be able to see the finish of the race. https://t.co/JubICHErfM — Alex Predhome, Track and Field Enjoyer (@Predamame) May 13, 2026

5.

This door in Westminster Abbey, London is: Older than the Incan empire

Older than the Aztec empire

Older than the Maori in NZ

Older than the Zulu in SA

Older than the Lakota in the Plains

Older than Islam in India

Older than the Turks in Turkey

Older than Horses in America https://t.co/lJtr2VUAp3 pic.twitter.com/vv5UIAHPwV — Carlos That Notices Things (@QuetzalPhoenix) May 15, 2026

6.

There were still guillotine executions in France when Star Wars came out. The last one in 1977. https://t.co/9um9S6tIqO — 😊 (@PontistGirl) May 12, 2026

7.

The T-Rex lived closer in time to us than to the Stegosaurus. — Stanley Ezinna, MBA. (@Stazingar) May 12, 2026

8.

The first guy in America to wear a beard was so hated for it that he used to get into street fights with people trying to forcibly shave him. https://t.co/mMCW2Jjv4v pic.twitter.com/4ONBuQMOpj — SatanWatch 👿 (@_SatanWatch) May 14, 2026

9.