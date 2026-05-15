Life history

People have been sharing historical facts that sound fake but are totally true – 18 proper jaw-droppers

John Plunkett. Updated May 15th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Here’s a rather lovely Q&A which just went wildly viral on Twitter after a request went out for historical facts which sound so bonkers they can’t possibly be true – except they are.

And there replies came pouring in.

These were particularly eye-opening – stewards enquiries to be found in the comments, no doubt.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages:1 2