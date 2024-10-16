Entertainment hollywood instagram TikTok
A magazine called a bunch of Instagram and TikTok stars “Hollywood’s new A-List” – 21 puzzled reactions
Hollywood likes nothing more than anointing new stars.
Cut to entertainment trade bible ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ putting some two dozen young stars on its latest cover. The twist? They’re all TikTok and Instagram stars who, the magazine says, “will (and should) be dominating the business of new and old media”.
Hollywood, meet your new A-List.
From staggeringly talented TikTokers to the Instagram stars we can’t look away from, these are the names who will (and should) be dominating the business of new and old media: https://t.co/3e2opQYCon pic.twitter.com/yV2Aixwj8G
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 10, 2024
Well, as you can imagine, people had some thoughts, mostly along the lines of:
a) Who are these people exactly?
b) What is it they do?
c) Can any of them actually act/write/direct and so on?
d) Christ, I’m old.
But these responders on Twitter/X said it better than we can.
1.
Can I be edited into this photo? I am going thruogh a rough patch personally & professionally & it would really help.
— rob delaney (@robdelaney) October 10, 2024
2.
I’m chronically online and I only know the Good Mythical Morning guys and the lady from the a** eating memes pic.twitter.com/O6pnXU1Puh
— Priyant (@Priyant1987) October 10, 2024
3.
we used to be a proper country https://t.co/tvGtc1qRj7 pic.twitter.com/DvgN1bzDur
— j. (@dunstspears) October 10, 2024
4.
but can they, y’know, … act?
— Todd Spence (@Todd_Spence) October 10, 2024
5.
https://t.co/XusKyfdPmV pic.twitter.com/kFrVqjTD6h
— Emma Fraser (@frazbelina) October 11, 2024
6.
all i know is rhett & link & britanny broski. i literally have 14 hours of screentime a day who are these people
— moose (@usermooseontwt) October 10, 2024
7.
they may dominate certain sectors of internet, but literally none of these people are “A-list” in Hollywood…
— luca (@LucaGuadagnegro) October 10, 2024
8.
https://t.co/skfdCtkuy2 pic.twitter.com/nCMx41xg39
— Jamie Pierce (@ajamiepierce) October 10, 2024
9.
https://t.co/q4LZL76rgd pic.twitter.com/k2y9C2ZA2Z
— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) October 10, 2024
10.
I feel old because I feed accounts on 6 different social networks and never heard about these people pic.twitter.com/3oFcC8k3Sa
— The Spaceshipper (@TheSpaceshipper) October 10, 2024
11.
Is the A-list talent in the room with us? pic.twitter.com/wbRTxZxNWU
— EGO (@LeftEyeEGO) October 10, 2024