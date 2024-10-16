A magazine called a bunch of Instagram and TikTok stars “Hollywood’s new A-List” – 21 puzzled reactions

Entertainment hollywood instagram TikTok

Hollywood likes nothing more than anointing new stars.

Cut to entertainment trade bible ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ putting some two dozen young stars on its latest cover. The twist? They’re all TikTok and Instagram stars who, the magazine says, “will (and should) be dominating the business of new and old media”.

Hollywood, meet your new A-List. From staggeringly talented TikTokers to the Instagram stars we can’t look away from, these are the names who will (and should) be dominating the business of new and old media: https://t.co/3e2opQYCon pic.twitter.com/yV2Aixwj8G — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 10, 2024

Well, as you can imagine, people had some thoughts, mostly along the lines of:

a) Who are these people exactly?

b) What is it they do?

c) Can any of them actually act/write/direct and so on?

d) Christ, I’m old.

But these responders on Twitter/X said it better than we can.

1.

Can I be edited into this photo? I am going thruogh a rough patch personally & professionally & it would really help. — rob delaney (@robdelaney) October 10, 2024

2.

I’m chronically online and I only know the Good Mythical Morning guys and the lady from the a** eating memes pic.twitter.com/O6pnXU1Puh — Priyant (@Priyant1987) October 10, 2024

3.

4.

but can they, y’know, … act? — Todd Spence (@Todd_Spence) October 10, 2024

5.

6.

all i know is rhett & link & britanny broski. i literally have 14 hours of screentime a day who are these people — moose ‍ (@usermooseontwt) October 10, 2024

7.

they may dominate certain sectors of internet, but literally none of these people are “A-list” in Hollywood… — luca (@LucaGuadagnegro) October 10, 2024

8.

9.

10.

I feel old because I feed accounts on 6 different social networks and never heard about these people pic.twitter.com/3oFcC8k3Sa — The Spaceshipper (@TheSpaceshipper) October 10, 2024

11.