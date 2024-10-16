This montage of Trump claiming ‘big strong men’ called him sir and cried with gratitude is every bit as unbelievable as it sounds

US donald trump

We don’t know whether Donald Trump is a poker player, but we suspect he isn’t. If he were, we’d no doubt have heard by now that he was –

“The best player. I know so many things. Experts are amazed – they say they’ve never seen anyone play poker like me before. So good. I know all the cards.”

If DonOld were to indulge in the game, he’d almost certainly have at least one huge tell that would give his game away, because he has one in life for when a story is a downright lie – and it’s not just that his lips are moving …it’s ‘sir’.

Over the years, he’s told a number of stories about men coming up to him and saying something about how great Trump is, and they always address him as “Sir”. These anecdotes are either entirely BS or mangled beyond all recognition.

At the Economic Club of Chicago, he reached for a ‘sir’ story in answer to how he would help small businesses.

Trump says a guy came up to him a couple days ago with tears in his eyes crying and thanking him for saving his cabinet company with tariffs. pic.twitter.com/vAUD4iqpwP — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 15, 2024

That cabinet maker’s name? Einstein!

People have grown wise to him.

Donald Trump tells a story at the Economic Club of Chicago about how a man thanked him with tears in his eyes about adding tariffs to kitchen cabinets. I'll take things that never happened for $1000. pic.twitter.com/WdeVI7EyRs — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) October 15, 2024

Sir Story! Everybody drink! — MaTT FLaMMaBLe (@MaTTFLaMMaBLe) October 15, 2024

I'd love for Fox News to try and track down the cabinet guy and see what he has to say. Of course he doesn't exist. — SitaRose (@SitaRose27) October 15, 2024

Ron Filipkowski shared 26 of Trump’s ‘sir’ stories, and he pointed out another quirk of these fictions – the description of the men involved as big, strong and crying.

With Trump today claiming that a cabinet maker just came up to him crying & thanking him, here is a montage of 26 different times he claims big strong men came up to him with tears in their eyes thanking him for being their hero. pic.twitter.com/VQGnbZdgb3 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 15, 2024

We’d love an interviewer to make him sit through that, but in the meantime, here are some favourite reactions to the montage.

1.

I have to admit, I have tears in my eyes as I share this…from laughter. https://t.co/At2KutiruT — Eric Champnella (@champnella) October 15, 2024

2.

Could it be his full adult diaper causing all these tears? https://t.co/Gif3dq9CAO — Mark Thompson (@Son_of_a_Thomp) October 15, 2024

3.

Ah one more "big men with tears in their eyes… " story.

In all honesty those are my favorite of Trump's anecdotes. — Jürgen .. ❤️ (@Jurgen80048425) October 15, 2024

4.

are you sure they aren’t just crying from all the windmill cancer? ‍♂️ https://t.co/ukp0BbgFWy — Michael Murphy (@murphworld) October 15, 2024

5.

6.

… and in the end, they wiped their tears, put a fist in the air, and yelled "Fight! Fight! Fight! This is MAGA country!!!" – I can't believe he hasn't added that last bit? Does it not sound real? — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) October 15, 2024

7.

Montage of 26 events. Every one slightly different.

Maybe it happened once. But not 26 times. https://t.co/7R2mGYCVM1 — @[email protected] (@bob_calder) October 15, 2024

8.

I can count how many times this actually happened on none fingers https://t.co/JrYTN4WrP4 — Lenny (@LennyLeonardNYC) October 15, 2024

9.

Why have these moments never been captured on video?? https://t.co/9xUXwLjA2W — Eric Pauli (@ericpaulimd) October 15, 2024

10.

This is the best montage ever! He is such a liar https://t.co/emTCzBZ77K — Little Lisa (@silvalis75) October 15, 2024

11.

Seems legit https://t.co/j7RZZBSWqQ — John Niven HQ (@estellecostanza) October 15, 2024

12.

Try not to throw up on your phone, but among trump’s dumbest fantasies is the “a strong guy with tears in his eyes”: https://t.co/MliLROQCNI — Lee in Iowa (@Lee_in_Iowa) October 15, 2024

This sounds far more plausible.

I have personally experienced this exact situation. After my house flooded, Trump came over to me and instead of asking how my family and I were, he told me about a “strong man in N.C. with tears in his eyes” was so happy that Trump came to visit. Trump also told me a story… https://t.co/AoxySYYJck — sparkles (@aprilsparkles1) October 15, 2024

