US donald trump us election

This stitch of eight years’ worth of Trump’s empty promises about a plan to replace ‘Obamacare’ is essential viewing

Poke Staff. Updated September 15th, 2024

After his humiliating defeat in the debate, Trump was roundly and deservedly mocked for saying he had ‘concepts of a plan’ to replace the Affordable Care Act, which is often referred to as Obamacare.

It prompted someone to stitch together some clips of other times he’s talked about his mysterious plan.

@twinkie422 #trump #healthcare #debate #trumpvsbiden #election #harris #kamala ♬ original sound – twinkie

You don’t know the plan. It goes to another school.

The montage was eventually picked up by the very popular Kamala’s Wins account, boosting its reach on Twitter/X.

These reactions say it all.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Here’s the bottom line.

READ MORE

Kamala Harris wasn’t having any of Donald Trump’s ‘big’ handshake and the hilarious look on Joe Biden’s face said it all

Source twinkie422 Image Screengrab