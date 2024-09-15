This stitch of eight years’ worth of Trump’s empty promises about a plan to replace ‘Obamacare’ is essential viewing

US donald trump us election

After his humiliating defeat in the debate, Trump was roundly and deservedly mocked for saying he had ‘concepts of a plan’ to replace the Affordable Care Act, which is often referred to as Obamacare.

Q: So you still don’t have a health care plan? Trump: I have… concepts of a plan pic.twitter.com/0oEZy6vcWf — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 11, 2024

It prompted someone to stitch together some clips of other times he’s talked about his mysterious plan.

You don’t know the plan. It goes to another school.

The montage was eventually picked up by the very popular Kamala’s Wins account, boosting its reach on Twitter/X.

BREAKING: This stunning video was just released highlighting all the times Donald Trump allegedly had a plan to fix our healthcare system. Retweet so all Americans see this and call out Trump on his BS. pic.twitter.com/oeswT3Jf8j — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) September 14, 2024

These reactions say it all.

1.

Holy cow. This video needs to go viral. https://t.co/Bwx94c2M2E — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) September 14, 2024

2.

Me: Siri, how can I tell that Mr Trump is a pathological liar? Siri: https://t.co/7Rdr9JzkNj — Monty Boa (@MontyBoa99) September 14, 2024

3.

How long does it take to do a FN PLAN. WATCH THIS TO FIND OUT pic.twitter.com/j43F1FlZUj — boricuabc (@boricuabc2) September 13, 2024

4.

Another play in the narcissists playbook: future faking. They keep you hooked by promising, not delivering. — Ms. Tabitha Twitchit (@TabbyKat327) September 13, 2024

5.

While crazy, demented Donald has 'concepts of a plan,' Kamala has a plan, and it doesn't involve accusing nameless, faceless immigrants of eating pets or fantastical stories about baby executions. Jesus Christ. — aka.stardust (@a_k_a_stardust) September 14, 2024

6.

7.

This isn’t fair! He has a “concept of a plan!” He has only had 8 years to come up with one, come on! — Metalmark (@MarkMantis) September 14, 2024

8.

Donald were you lying then or then or then or then or then or then or then or then or then or then or then or now? https://t.co/2sVIk5Pi0z — Trump will dump DJT stock! (@Youtalkingtume) September 15, 2024

9.

Most of us knew he never had a healthcare plan just like he didn't have a infrastructure plan! — Emre Yurttas (@emrey35) September 14, 2024

10.

And they wonder why we call his supporters morons… https://t.co/bMiufFfIzd — Sukie (@FroggyBottomPnd) September 15, 2024

11.

Relax you guys! His concept of a plan will come out in just two more weeks! — Gorillianaire (@Gorilianaire) September 14, 2024

12.

Sounds like Elmo and autonomous cars, doesn't it! https://t.co/Kyjvf9dO1o — David Becker (@not_florida) September 14, 2024

Here’s the bottom line.

Trump has never come up with a healthcare plan in 8 years because he doesn’t give a shit about anyone else’s healthcare and the subject is far too complicated for him even if he did. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 14, 2024

