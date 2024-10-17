17 fascinating facts that don’t concern you – but absolutely should

Life facts

Twitter (sigh, okay, “X”) loves an engagement post in this glorious Musk era on the platform.

Some of them are rubbish (really, name a movie that starts with a vowel? Okay), but others can produce some real gems.

Take this one from @ohitssje:

Tell me something that doesn’t concern me. — Jè (@ohitssje) September 10, 2024

People came back with a wild mix of things that don’t concern you, but which you really should know about.

1.

2.

For every one human, there are over one million ants. — ➰ (@saysavis) September 10, 2024

3.

We perceive wavelengths as colors. Pink is an example of color perceived by our brain despite there are no single wave length corresponding to it, but rather combination of multiple wavelengths. Another example is brown. We can clearly identify brown as a color, but it is just… — Drk (@Drk8_) September 11, 2024

4.

the actors who played Mickey and Minnie mouse were married in real life https://t.co/0legzJgCVU — Malisedi (@MoloiMalisedi) September 12, 2024

5.

Did you know trees can *talk*? Through an underground network of fungi called the ‘Wood Wide Web,’ they share nutrients, send distress signals, and even help sick trees. Nature is way more connected than we think. https://t.co/GtUJmokg7N — Mohammed (@Yahaya_Msalisu) September 10, 2024

6.

Penguins propose to their mates by giving them a pebble. So somewhere out there, a penguin’s pulling off better relationship moves than most of us. — Nerd Engineer (@najeem_offl) September 11, 2024

7.

People are willing to pay more for food at restaurants with heavier silverware — Wayne Reardon (@WayneReardon) September 11, 2024

8.