The X block function is about to become a chocolate teapot, and people are up in arms – 29 top comments

Twitter elon musk

After trumpeting radical changes to the Twitter/X block function for well over a year, it looks like they’re about to pull the trigger.

Soon we’ll be launching a change to how the block function works. If your posts are set to public, accounts you have blocked will be able to view them, but they will not be able to engage (like, reply, repost, etc.). — Engineering (@XEng) October 16, 2024

They added this excuse.

Today, block can be used by users to share and hide harmful or private information about those they’ve blocked. Users will be able to see if such behavior occurs with this update, allowing for greater transparency. — Engineering (@XEng) October 16, 2024

Platform users have been seeing this message from the engineering department, which is probably two guys with one screwdriver between them, after Elon Musk‘s swingeing cuts.

The change may be in violation of the Apple and Play Store terms of service, which could signal a death knell for the platform. Bluesky and Threads may be happy, but most people are up in arms.

1.

One of the biggest functions of blocking is giving women the ability to stop weird men from constantly making them uncomfortable and scared. So of course Elon had to change that. pic.twitter.com/IsK0dhyg4D — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) October 16, 2024

2.

Elon Musk has unblocked every account you have blocked.

Allows those accounts to stalk you and take notes for Trump/Musk.

All of the creepy offensive Trumpeteers and MAGATs you cut off ,Musk just unlocked your front door and invited them into your thoughts.

Musk is a political… — Steve Martin (@UnrealBluegrass) October 17, 2024

3.

Help! I (36F) blocked my ex (53M) on twitter but then he spent $44 billion and renamed the entire website after himself so he could see my tweets again — katie spalding (@supermathskid) October 16, 2024

4.

Elon Musk removes blocking feature so he can finally see what his kids post pic.twitter.com/xakhNcadsd — The Chaser (@chaser) October 17, 2024

5.

So just got this notification from @X – apparently block doesn’t actually mean block anymore? Forget safeguarding, because this is literally enabling stalking, and endangers targeted peoples and communities.#Block #X pic.twitter.com/6rmqSw04tN — Phil Scully (@philscully) October 16, 2024

6.

That's not blocking.

It's supporting stalking. — Heather Thomas (@HeatherThomasAF) October 16, 2024

7.

Shittier and shittier. Thank you for your service. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) October 16, 2024

8.

From the bottom of my heart, I wish you a very messy bankruptcy. — Reid Southen (@Rahll) October 16, 2024

9.

No one but assholes want this. — Gail Simone (@GailSimone) October 16, 2024

10.

11.

This is why advertisers will never come back. All this because a man can’t handle being blocked. — Jeanie “woman, demon, slayer of pinecones” (@Kissmyazz24) October 16, 2024

12.

Wait, let me get this straight. You made Likes private, so no one can see who likes a tweet… but you think people who are blocked should still be able to see the tweets of the person who blocked them? How does that make any sense at all? pic.twitter.com/1VvhpYbaQG — Persona (@PersonaSpeaks) October 16, 2024

13.

14.

15.