Jacob Rees-Mogg being brutally schooled on his own GB News show is today’s most satisfying watch

Now that former leader of the House of Commons is no longer a Conservative MP, his second job – presenting a show on GB News – is now his primary gig.

And while we’d hesitate to ever point you in its direction, in this case we’ll make an exception.

It’s broadcaster, writer and historian Tessa Dunlop giving Rees-Mogg and his fellow former Tory MP John Redwood a little bit of what for, and it’s just magnificent.

Just giving my new friends @johnredwood and @Jacob_Rees_Mogg a little lesson on the economy. Must not let the authority gap get in the way. pic.twitter.com/37ObkzlMnR — Dr Tessa Dunlop (@Tessadunlop) October 16, 2024

And here’s just a little bit of the whole lotta love people had for that.

Blimey, well done — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) October 17, 2024

Oof, this is beautiful.@Tessadunlop effortlessly roasts both Rees-Mogg and Redwood on 14 years of economic failure, why austerity 2.0 won’t work, and how the ideology of Brexit spiked the UK economy whilst giving a second economic boost to Dublin.pic.twitter.com/jC7825GzRN — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) October 17, 2024

Re-watching this I can’t help but be impressed with Tessa’s delivery – hardly pausing for breath lest Mogg gets a chance to leap in and trample over her point(s). A masterclass. https://t.co/4Ov235qjRA — Darth Doodle Euro Dog (@Re_whatevering) October 17, 2024

I hope you left the studio like this pic.twitter.com/r1y7wL3526 — Just Jacob’s Daddy (@Dunkirk_1940) October 17, 2024

Well done Tessa and thank you for saying so. However, I sometimes wonder if it is even worth talking to or engaging with these two charlatans who have caused so much harm to the UK. — Dr Bharat Pankhania (@doctorshaib) October 17, 2024

This was great! You won’t be invited back tho, obvs. — richart (@richartsyd) October 17, 2024

And this made it more impressive.

Thanks. I rehearsed on the tube. You cant be too prepared in life and I was lumbering under the desperate side effects of a sleeping pill. — Dr Tessa Dunlop (@Tessadunlop) October 17, 2024

And also this.

Actually John thought he had won the debate. — Dr Tessa Dunlop (@Tessadunlop) October 17, 2024

What’s the colour of the sky in your world, John Redwood?

