Jacob Rees-Mogg being brutally schooled on his own GB News show is today’s most satisfying watch

John Plunkett. Updated October 18th, 2024

Now that former leader of the House of Commons is no longer a Conservative MP, his second job – presenting a show on GB News – is now his primary gig.

And while we’d hesitate to ever point you in its direction, in this case we’ll make an exception.

It’s broadcaster, writer and historian Tessa Dunlop giving Rees-Mogg and his fellow former Tory MP John Redwood a little bit of what for, and it’s just magnificent.

And here’s just a little bit of the whole lotta love people had for that.

And this made it more impressive.

And also this.

What’s the colour of the sky in your world, John Redwood?

