Kamala Harris was heckled by these Magas and her A++ comeback had everyone cheering

US comebacks kamala harris US elections

To the US presidential race which remains far too close to call and no doubt will right up until the election night itself.

Vice president Kamala Harris was on the campaign trail in Wisconsin where she was heckled by some Donald Trump supporters and her A++ response was straight out of the very top drawer.

Kamala Harris: Oh, you guys are at the wrong rally. I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street pic.twitter.com/tjhbDB9m3R — Acyn (@Acyn) October 17, 2024

Boom!

And here’s just a bit of the love, so much love, people had for it.

1.

OH SNAP!!!!! Kamala Harris shut them down so hard! — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) October 17, 2024

2.

This is a very rare thing from a politician: a good heckle put-down. That gets my vote (I’m a dual citizen, so actually have one). https://t.co/m8vp7KukVc — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) October 17, 2024

3.

The smaller one down the street — Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) October 17, 2024

4.

Donald Trump is not good enough at politics to respond like this. He is cancelling stuff because he’s angry at everyone and tired. And a few days ago he just swayed to music onstage for 38 minutes. So, our candidate is doing her part. Let’s do ours – let’s go win this thing. https://t.co/BlyVM7dA6i — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) October 17, 2024

5.

Trump has SMALL crowd sizes! pic.twitter.com/foc8mDGiTA — Politics Sloth (#1 reply guy) (@SockDemFan) October 17, 2024

6.

FUCK YEAH!!! — Mayo (@MayoIsSpicyy) October 17, 2024

7.