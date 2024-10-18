Entertainment french TikTok

People are absolutely buzzing at this French TikToker’s varied attempts at an English pronunciation game

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 18th, 2024

Over on TikTok, a popular French account named tatatopsecret has amassed a million followers largely by sharing clips of herself playing games – often with an English language learning elemment.

Her frustration at not quite getting the pronunciation right on a couple of words, along with her reaction to cracking it, has sent this video viral.

Check it out.

@tatatopsecret

♬ son original – tatatopsecret

We prefer how she says “burger”. Might start going for it at the drive-through. Here are a few things TikTok users posted in her comments section.

brb changing our name to ohwayoh.
Oreo

I’ve taken 2 years of French and didn’t understand a word she said.
kvolo923

The burger one reminds me of the Pink Panther.
edelga

It soon landed on Twitter/X, where there was even more love for tatatopsecret.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Dani was impressed.

Someone named @royal_bobby24 really empathised.

Any excuse to watch Steve Martin.

READ MORE

This Irish comedian landed what might just be the perfect French language joke and it’s simply magnifique

Source tatatopsecret Image Screengrab