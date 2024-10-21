US donald trump Republicans

Puritanical Speaker Mike Johnson deserves an award for squirming as he struggled to avoid addressing Trump’s crude Arnold Palmer comments

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 21st, 2024

If you’ve managed to fight your way through the McDonald’s memes, you may have spotted that Donald Trump is a hot topic because he insisted on talking about golf legend Arnold Palmer‘s penis size to an audience that mystifyingly included children. He’s clearly in no hurry to ditch those ‘weird’ rumours.

During an interview with the very conservative Christian Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, CNN’s Jake Tapper asked about the Former Guy’s inappropriate behaviour.

This is deflection on a grand scale.

These reactions say it all.

Somebody call Alanis.

Source KamalaHQ Image Screengrab