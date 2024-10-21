Puritanical Speaker Mike Johnson deserves an award for squirming as he struggled to avoid addressing Trump’s crude Arnold Palmer comments

US donald trump Republicans

If you’ve managed to fight your way through the McDonald’s memes, you may have spotted that Donald Trump is a hot topic because he insisted on talking about golf legend Arnold Palmer‘s penis size to an audience that mystifyingly included children. He’s clearly in no hurry to ditch those ‘weird’ rumours.

During an interview with the very conservative Christian Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, CNN’s Jake Tapper asked about the Former Guy’s inappropriate behaviour.

This is deflection on a grand scale.

Tapper: Is the closing message you really want voters to hear from Donald Trump stories about Arnold Palmer's genitals? Johnson: Let's put the rhetoric aside Tapper: People have concerns about his fitness and stability. Why is he talking about Arnold Palmer's genitals in front… pic.twitter.com/9QIqu5RV0q — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 20, 2024

These reactions say it all.

1.

Mike Johnson begging Jake Tapper to stop mentioning Arnold Palmer’s penis was not anything I thought I would ever see on Sunday Morning TV. pic.twitter.com/EXzztvgnHF — Sara Spector (@Miriam2626) October 20, 2024

2.

Something is a miss Mr Johnson https://t.co/Ev0k0swBEJ — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) October 20, 2024

3.

Why is Donald Trump talking about Arnold Palmer’s penis during his rallies? https://t.co/tmzEzW7exo — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 20, 2024

4.

Trump’s obsession with Palmer’s genitalia should be brought up with every GOP interview from now until the election. https://t.co/SiXinOhgaB — Aaron (@IT_Spook) October 20, 2024

5.

what is this timeline https://t.co/jBB64s9lDK pic.twitter.com/VgsOEcCijj — Hawk Harbinger of the Apocalypse (@HudsonsHawk91) October 20, 2024

6.

“Can we not discuss what he said, Jake? I’d rather stick to gaslighting the American people, thanks.” https://t.co/fANQg6GzOE — Brandon D. Wilson (@Geniusbastard) October 20, 2024

7.

Tapper: PENIS PENIS PENIS

Johnson: “Don't say it again, we don't have to say it” Kudos to @JakeTapper for hammering Johnson with the hard questions https://t.co/SBKVV7X17s — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) October 20, 2024

8.

FUN FACT: Mike Johnson thinking about Arnold Palmer's enormous penis set off alarms on Mike's son's Covenant Eyes app. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 20, 2024

9.

The Orange Rapist says something vulgar at a rally, but rather than condemn it, he chastises Tapper for asking a question about it??

What a scumbag. Check yourself, Mikey. It was YOUR GUY who talked about Arnold Palmer’s junk. — JB (@JustBreathe0507) October 20, 2024

10.

They treat him like a toddler and want the country to accept his behavior based on their approach to him. https://t.co/tjDj1X4wx9 — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) October 20, 2024

11.

Portrait of a weak, sanctimonious political hack. https://t.co/yFRYEevEPa — Sean Casten (@SeanCasten) October 20, 2024

12.

Jake Tapper asked Mike Johnson this morning. He just laughed and put Biden down. Trump stands for 2 hours he said & Biden can’t last 5 min. So yea Christian values mean nothing to these freaks. I’m an atheist & shit like that makes it clear why I am. pic.twitter.com/BKcefntqKU — 2024 (@huntadelia62) October 20, 2024

13.

Jake Tapper totally owned MAGA Mike Johnson during this interview and I couldn't get enough,please watch pic.twitter.com/VQfPQ6c4oU — Henry Djoutsa Supports (@D_jeneration) October 20, 2024

14.

Well, it's about damn time I don't know what happened, but they are finally coming out of their shells Jake Tapper must have renewed his contract With CNN now he's like I'm fucking talking — MARILYN HARTWELL (@hartwell55) October 20, 2024

15.

Hey, Mike Johnson, if you don’t want Jake to not say what tRump said about the size of Arnold Palmer’s penis, then answer the question the first time. — Inmate P01135809 (@MasterOfFury) October 20, 2024

Somebody call Alanis.

A man named Johnson triggered by the word penis. https://t.co/9t7hDub4Wp — Kevin Daly (@kevinddaly) October 20, 2024

