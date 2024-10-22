US donald trump magas mcdonalds

Donald Trump’s McDonald’s stint promised this uber Maga to pay a visit and it’s the funniest, wildest tale you’ll read this week

John Plunkett. Updated October 22nd, 2024

As you can’t possibly have missed because he won’t stop talking about it, Donald Trump has done a stint at a McDonald’s just to show what a hugely relatable and empathetic human being he is.

Except to no-one’s great surprise anywhere, it wasn’t all that it seemed. Far from it, in fact.

Trump supporters everywhere lapped it up, of course, including this particular Maga who was so inspired by Trump’s fast food shift that they decided to pay a visit to McDonald’s for themselves.

Not just any Maga it turns out but an uber Maga, executive director of something called Women for America First .

And what happened next, which they shared on Twitter, manages to be both the funniest and least believable thing you’ll read this week.

And just in case that’s tricky to read, here is in full!

Well let’s be clear right now it absolutely could have happened – you weren’t there and we weren’t there either, right?

It’s just that the benefit of the doubt was coming down the other way. How much? This much.

