Donald Trump’s McDonald’s stint promised this uber Maga to pay a visit and it’s the funniest, wildest tale you’ll read this week

As you can’t possibly have missed because he won’t stop talking about it, Donald Trump has done a stint at a McDonald’s just to show what a hugely relatable and empathetic human being he is.

Except to no-one’s great surprise anywhere, it wasn’t all that it seemed. Far from it, in fact.

This is how it’s done. Thank you @NYMag! pic.twitter.com/2DWLlv1pcL — Andrew—Author of America Rises On Substack (@AmoneyResists) October 21, 2024

Trump supporters everywhere lapped it up, of course, including this particular Maga who was so inspired by Trump’s fast food shift that they decided to pay a visit to McDonald’s for themselves.

Not just any Maga it turns out but an uber Maga, executive director of something called Women for America First .

And what happened next, which they shared on Twitter, manages to be both the funniest and least believable thing you’ll read this week.

This woman has never spoken to a black person in her life pic.twitter.com/TiWQX4Czpo — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) October 21, 2024

Well let’s be clear right now it absolutely could have happened – you weren’t there and we weren’t there either, right?

It’s just that the benefit of the doubt was coming down the other way. How much? This much.

lol that dialogue started bad and then just got faker with every line until maybe the least believable line I’ve ever read — Wild Geerters (@steinkobbe) October 21, 2024

him: “you got a schizophrenic episode mam” — Angelica Reed (@Angelica_Reed1) October 21, 2024

Why do MAGAs feel they need to make up a story? — Omnia Sunt Communia! (@World_in_Common) October 21, 2024

Did this interaction actually occur? pic.twitter.com/894qPM1WJU — Nom De Plume (@SphaleriteBryan) October 21, 2024

She’s also never been to a fastfood place, especially a mcd’s. Like no, no employee is having a full ass “i love Trump/Kamala so much” conversation in the dirve thru — tokey (@fronotho) October 21, 2024

“he’s just like me!” Said the black 18 year old fast food worker of the 70+ year old white man born into a billionaire family and owns golf courses and resorts — Kimby (@Kimmylea4) October 21, 2024

“Is the black teen in the room with us right now, ma’am?” — Animator Bruce (@AnimatorBruce) October 21, 2024

