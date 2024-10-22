‘What would be your ‘That’s it, I’m leaving Britain’ moment?’ – 21 straws to break the camel’s back

Life r/AskUK

Is life in the UK getting worse? Or are we just getting better at moaning about it?

Hard to say. But could there be a point where something happened that actually made you jack it all in and move abroad? Over on the AskUK subreddit, user Logical_Tank4292 asked:

‘What would be your, ‘That’s it, I’m leaving Britain’ moment?’

And there were plenty of people who had a good grasp of where their British tether might end, some with their tongue more firmly in their cheek than others.

‘If Yorkshire Tea was sold to Coca Cola.’

–royalblue1982

‘Reform getting elected and taking power.’

–Vespa_Alex

‘The arrival of the Cybertruck.’

–RogansUncle

‘Tunnock factory closed.’

–Mistabushi_HLL

‘My grandmothers house being robbed, the police knowing what gang did it and still closed/gave up on the investigation in less than a day.’

–MadMuffinMan117

‘Chlorinated chicken or anything that follows American food standards.’

–Queasy_Mobile_2329

‘Finally getting off my ass and learning Dutch. Or German.’

–trmetroidmaniac

‘My boat sinking. Britain is the only country where you can feasibly live on a boat moving around inland waterways. Until I’m forced out of my boat, I’m not leaving the country. If that were to happen though, I could be tempted.’

–Azand

‘Freddos go up to £1.’

–ConsequenceApart4391

‘The Tories get re-elected in 2029. We are currently learning French so that we can (more easily) move to Canada.’

–Izwe