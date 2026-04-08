Life mansplaining

The guy who mansplained Fleetwood Mac to this woman was already good but the reply guys in the comments were simply epic

Poke Staff. Updated April 8th, 2026

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Stevie Nicks will shortly release her first new album in 15 years by all accounts, and if that isn’t a hook to revisit this epic mansplaining tale then we don’t know what is.

it’s the guy who took it upon himself to mansplain Fleetwood Mac to this particular woman and, well, best have a look for yourself.

Latest in an occasional series, mansplainer of the week – or very possibly any week – goes to this guy who took upon it himself to mansplain Fleetwood Mac to this woman and, well, best have a look for yourself.

And just in case that’s tricky to see in full …

And if that wasn’t already good enough – it’s already good enough – the reply guys came piling in with their comments and it made the whole thing even better.

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To conclude …

And also this, very much this.

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A guy appeared to think he’d unearthed a giant conspiracy with this picture of a make-up free Taylor Swift and was mocked into oblivion

Source @kyylien