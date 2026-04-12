Politics donald trump Marco rubio ufc

Donald Trump and Marco Rubio went to a UFC fight while the Iran ceasefire talks collapsed, just so you know where their real priorities lie

Michael White. Updated April 12th, 2026

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Say what you like about Donald Trump – no, please do – but you can’t ever say he doesn’t have his priorities straight.

On Saturday night, his vice president, JD Vance, was in Pakistan leading the US delegation in ceasefire talks with Iran, only to report that the talks had collapsed, with no deal agreed.

And where was President Trump and his Secretary of State, Marco Rubio? At a UFC fight of course!

Here’s Trump arriving at UFC 327 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, accompanied by UFC President Dana White, Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump, Tiffany Trump, Rubio and Joe Rogan.

While Trump’s supporters love it, others have blasted the President and Rubio for their attendance, during such a critical phase of Trump’s war with Iran.

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Source: Twitter/X/MeidasTouch