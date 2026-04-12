Donald Trump and Marco Rubio went to a UFC fight while the Iran ceasefire talks collapsed, just so you know where their real priorities lie

Politics donald trump Marco rubio ufc

Say what you like about Donald Trump – no, please do – but you can’t ever say he doesn’t have his priorities straight.

On Saturday night, his vice president, JD Vance, was in Pakistan leading the US delegation in ceasefire talks with Iran, only to report that the talks had collapsed, with no deal agreed.

And where was President Trump and his Secretary of State, Marco Rubio? At a UFC fight of course!

The President of the United States and the Secretary of State are attending a UFC event tonight as negotiations with Iran collapse in Islamabad—raising the risk of a massive war restarting. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool via REUTERS pic.twitter.com/xBb8amDKni — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) April 12, 2026

Here’s Trump arriving at UFC 327 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, accompanied by UFC President Dana White, Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump, Tiffany Trump, Rubio and Joe Rogan.

While Trump’s supporters love it, others have blasted the President and Rubio for their attendance, during such a critical phase of Trump’s war with Iran.

1.

A real split screen as vance announces there is no deal with iran after a full day of talks while trump is watching a ufc match in miami — Sam Stein (@samstein) April 12, 2026

2.

Why were the President and Secretary of State at a UFC fight tonight—while two real estate bros and the VP were trying to negotiate ending a war? And we’re wondering why it failed…? — Rep. Melanie Stansbury (@Rep_Stansbury) April 12, 2026

3.

Anybody the least little bit curious why Marco Rubio, the actual fucking United States Secretary of State, is at a UFC fight tonight instead of being involved in Iran cease-fire talks? Or is it just me? — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) April 12, 2026

4.

13 US servicemembers have been killed in a war this man started, thousands more have died in the region, a tense ceasefire …and he’s hanging out at a UFC fight with his secretary of state who should be negotiating for peace right now. Appalling. https://t.co/xQIidA5m2r — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) April 12, 2026

5.

Wartime presidential footing: Friday – $1 million per person fundraiser at your winery

Saturday – golf

Saturday night – UFC fights in Miami

Sunday – more golf Don't let those 55,000 troops overseas, and the two navy ships you sent through the mine-filled strait today, distract… — Amy Siskind ️‍ (@Amy_Siskind) April 12, 2026

6.

LOOK AT THE DIFFERENCE | Trump has lost all his support. pic.twitter.com/ddmWUseK3m — (@Antunes1) April 12, 2026

7.

joe rogan criticize trump on his podcast but can't keep that energy in person. Bitch ass behavior. pic.twitter.com/hKatO6GMZ0 — Covie (@covie_93) April 12, 2026

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.@SecRubio sold his soul for this??? He always knew @realDonaldTrump belonged at a WWE event, not as President. pic.twitter.com/rWRQwPCIaK — Anti trump (@robo_klein) April 12, 2026

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Shouldn’t the Secretary of State be involved in the negotiations?!! — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) April 12, 2026

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Everything going on right now and this joker got the nerve to stroll out ringside to watch the fights tonight lmaoo https://t.co/5oXNfEbJAh — Slimm (@Dizzy_3D) April 12, 2026

12.

Even with the trump double standard, this should be grounds for resignation. We are at war and negotiations have failed hard. This is unacceptable. https://t.co/Rr9TqJxsNW — Tim (@trouble_man90) April 12, 2026

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Marco all like “I thought YOU were monitoring the talks? It’s your day to watch JD.” https://t.co/tfiX85uUzy — PoliticOhMyGawd (@PoliticOhMyGawd) April 12, 2026

14.

Could you imagine any other negotiation of the end of a conflict in the history of the United States that would be put on the back burner so that both the President and the Secretary of State could attend a fight? This alone is impeachable. @RepLiccardo https://t.co/RGlvC32OOH — Peter Corless (@PeterCorless) April 12, 2026

15.

If Joe Biden and his Sec of State were at a frickin’ cage fight while negotiations to end a clusterfu*k war they started were breaking down, media coverage would look markedly different. Insisting otherwise insults the intelligence of anybody with an IQ above that of a radish. https://t.co/QMVl2mveMt — Recovering Journalist (@JournoRehab) April 12, 2026

16.

They cranked the music up to 11 to drown out the reality It’s only going to get worse from here https://t.co/0J4TCYSRd2 — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) April 12, 2026

17.

The administration just had diplomatic talks collapse in Islamabad and you are praising the Secretary of State throwing up 305 signs at an UFC fight in Miami. You are all unserious people. https://t.co/56pUTTtjSm — Thomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) April 12, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/MeidasTouch