‘What’s a ‘harmless’ habit that actually ruins your life over time?’ – 22 low-key troublemakers

Life r/AskReddit

Whatever we tell ourselves, we all have bad habits. It might be chewing our nails, doomscrolling when we should be trying to get to sleep, or screaming profanities at the news whenever (insert politician’s name) comes on.

Some are harmless, while others just seem harmless.

Over on r/AskReddit, buffdadnextdoor posed this question –

‘What’s a ‘harmless’ habit that actually ruins your life over time?’

Do you recognise yourself in any of these comments?

1.

Not doing a minimum of physical activity a day. A lot of people just wake up, walk to their car, walk to their desk and the walk back from their car into their home. That’s a routine that millions of people have and that’s not sustainable for a functioning body and you’ll pay for it as you age.

Availablecream2305

2.

Always using my phone before bedtime has robbed me of so many hours of sleep that I felt really wasted every single day. Now I do anything before bed, but use my phone.

ilivesomewherehere

3.

Procrastinating small tasks until they pile up into a mess.

inevitable_foot9387

4.

Casual spending. People think buying a million small things is harmless when it really all adds up in the end. Oh just a subscription here, eating out there.

Pale-possibility5083

5.

Skipping brushing your teeth.

Disastrous8411

6.

Social media. (No, this is not a joke comment. Maybe a little bit.)

Melenduwir

7.

Overworking constantly like it’s a virtue or something.

ecstatic-ad6114

8.

Repressing thoughts/feelings.

commercialstaff5706

9.

Drinking “because you’ve been stressed out lately”. You’d be surprised how quickly your mind comes up with any somewhat stressful thing in life to be an excuse to drink.

Mushroomsoup84

10.

Staying in relationships with family, friends, romantic partners, and jobs that are anywhere between a bad fit and straight up abusive just because you’re trying to be loyal.

No-Possession-3904

11.